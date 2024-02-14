Zendaya just proved she is miles ahead of the rest of Us when it comes to fashion.

The 27-year-old actress appeared at a photo call in London to promote her upcoming movie Dune: Part Two in a three-piece set from Roksanda’s fall 2024 collection. The stylish number is so exclusive it has yet to even debut on the runway. It will be featured, along with the rest of the collection, during London Fashion Week on Sunday, February 18.

The maroon three-piece set featured a blazer with oversized shoulders and a dramatically cinched-in waist, a matching knee-length skirt and wide-leg pants. Zendaya accessorized the stylish outfit with a pair of brown Louboutin pumps and Bulgari jewels.

Zendaya wore her hair up in a slicked-back braid and matched her makeup with her outfit to tie the whole look together. She sported maroon eyeshadow, her signature bold brows, long lashes and glossy lips.

She was joined at the photo call by her Dune: Part Two co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

The actors posed for photographers in similarly neutral-toned outfits. Like Zendaya, Pugh, 28, opted for pants over a dress and paired black wide-leg trousers by Maticevski with a matching black asymmetrical top.

For his part, Chalamet, 28, wore a textured white turtleneck top with a pair of chocolate brown leather pants and matching brown boots. Butler, 32, kept things simple in a timeless gray suit.

Dune: Part Two picks up where 2021’s Part One left off. It follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he forms an alliance with the Freman people of the planet Arrakis to engage in battle with House Harkonnen. The films are a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, Dune. It will be released in theaters on Friday, March 1.