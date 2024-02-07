All eyes were on Zendaya and Florence Pugh at the Dune: Part Two premiere in Mexico City.

The actresses rocked the Tuesday, February 6, red carpet in boob-baring ensembles that perfectly complemented the film’s desert theme.

Zendaya, 26, opted for a charcoal brown two-piece made custom by Bottega Veneta. The look featured a webbed-sleeve crop top that flashed Zendaya’s underboob. She paired the piece with a floor-length skirt that was equipped with textured leather contrasted by felt-like fabric that fell into a thigh-high slit. On her feet, Zendaya sported pointed Christian Louboutins heels.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zendaya graced a photocall for the film in a different bespoke creation by British-Nigerian designer Torishéju Dumi. The ensemble came in the form of a deconstructed halter top with fabric wrapped in different directions. The getup was completed with a high-low skirt that included a billowing train.

Pugh, 28, meanwhile, showed off her figure at the Tuesday premiere in a creation by Standing Ground. First seen on the brand’s spring/summer 2024 runway, the dress featured a seamless body with a gathered skirt. Pugh went braless under the design, exposing her breasts as photographers snapped photos.

Pugh has been known to free the nipple, first making headlines for the choice when she attended the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in July 2022 in a completely see-through hot pink gown. The ensemble sparked major backlash, but Pugh was quick to shut the hate down.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” Pugh wrote via Instagram, sharing her red carpet pics. “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

Like Zendaya, Pugh also attended the Tuesday photocall, wearing a disco-esque co-ord by Galvan London.

In the film, Zendaya portrays Chani and Pugh stars as Princess Irulan. Dune: Part Two follows Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family, per IMDb. The first film, which premiered in October 2022, is set in the distant future and sees Atreides cope with being thrust into war by the desert planet Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1.