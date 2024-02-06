Zendaya never misses when it comes to fashion.

The actress was a walking work of art at a photocall for her upcoming movie Dune: Part Two at the Four Seasons in Mexico City, Mexico, on Monday, February 5. For the occasion, Zendaya opted for a custom creation by British-Nigerian designer Torishéju Dumi that perfectly fit the film’s desert aesthetic.

The ensemble came in the form of a skin-baring dress (or two-piece) that featured a deconstructed crop top with fabric wrapped in contrasting directions. The piece connected to a coordinating high-low skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and bright red fabric that fell into a billowing train. For footwear, Zendaya rocked a pair of pointed-toe pumps. (Dumi previously revealed in an October 2023 interview with Vogue that her label’s unfinished look takes inspiration from her time completing her design studies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Sometimes when you don’t have enough material to make the whole piece, you can just tie it and pair it with pants. I like the whole idea of just walking out. If you really want something in life, you find a way,” she told the publication.)

On the Monday red carpet, Zendaya — who was styled by her longtime “image architect” Law Roach — paired the getup with a sleek wet updo with a single tendril delicately touching her cheek. For glam, she was dewy and glowy with a golden highlight, warm eyes and a glossy pout.

In addition to posing solo, Zendaya took snaps with the Dune cast, including Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh.

Pugh, 28, was a must-see in a mesh set that featured a bralette and a floor-length skirt adorned with dangling beads. She complemented the gleaming number with sparkly layered necklaces, a nose ring and an edgy updo.

Chalamet, 28, for his part, commanded attention in a silky sleeveless top with straight-leg pants and chunky black boots. Butler, 32, meanwhile, played it cool in a gray suit.

Dune: Part Two follows Chalamet’s Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family, per IMDb. The first film, which premiered in October 2022, is set in the distant future and sees Atreides cope with being thrust into war by the desert planet Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1.