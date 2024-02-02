Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya go farther back than Dune.

While appearing alongside Dune costars Florence Pugh and Austin Butler on a Thursday, February 1, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya, 27, and Chalamet, 28, opened up about their hilarious first encounter on a plane.

“We were on the same flight and I fell in the airport,” she explained as Pugh, 28, laughed and asked if Chalmet helped her get up.

“No,” Chalamet chimed in while shaking his head. “I think I just saw Zendaya fall. I didn’t know her! I didn’t know what to do.”

Zendaya then joked that she had since “forgiven” Chalamet, who added “there was a certain amount of therapy but now we’re here.”

Since then, Chalamet and Zendaya have kept a close bond. He even gushed to host Kimmel, 56, that she helped him revamp his New York apartment.

“The vibe was very teenage boy and we just needed a few necessities, you know, cups and plates and things to clean [with],” Zendaya said, adding she helped him get all the “big boy stuff.” Chalamet also quipped that he had a bed, “but no bed frame.”

The pair later proved their BFF status when Chalamet gifted Zendaya a pair of custom sneakers in December 2023.

To promote his new movie Wonka, which premiered in December 2023, he designed a pair of Nike Dunk Lows to give out to five lucky fans — much like his character Willy Wonka did with golden tickets for children to tour his chocolate factory.

“There are five pairs [for fans to get],” Chalamet explained while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2023. “Then I begged them for a pair and Zendaya gets a pair because she’s awesome.”

Besides twinning in streetwear, the friends have also slipped into their finest shoes during red carpet events together.

At the Dune premiere in 2021, Zendaya and Chalamet were photographed laughing on the red carpet and posing together. Zendaya, for her part, looked ethereal in a white Rick Owens gown featuring one long sleeve, a fitted skirt and a train. Chalamet, meanwhile, looked as handsome as ever in a black suit finished with silver zipper embellishments and black buttons.

The second Dune movie hits theaters on Friday, March 1.