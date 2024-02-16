Tom Holland showed up to the Dune: Part Two London premiere’s afterparty to support girlfriend Zendaya, who stars in the upcoming film.
The couple coordinated their looks for the Thursday, February 15, event, with Holland wearing a black T-shirt, vest and trousers and Zendaya donning an elegant black floor-length dress with matching pumps.
Holland and Zendaya, both 27, were seen chatting and walking hand in hand as they left the gathering.
The joint outing comes after the pair sparked split speculation last month when Zendaya stopped following anyone on Instagram, including Holland.
Holland subsequently shut down the rumors in a video obtained by TMZ.
“No no no no, absolutely not,” he said when asked whether he and Zendaya had called it quits.
Holland and Zendaya met in 2017 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Four years later, they confirmed their romance after being photographed kissing in a car in July 2021.
The twosome have kept a relatively low profile throughout their relationship. However, Zendaya has opened up about accepting that “parts of [her] life” are “going to be public” knowledge.
“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” she told Elle in August 2023. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”
Prior to hitting the afterparty with her man on Thursday, Zendaya attended the premiere wearing a metallic robot suit with PVC-covered cutouts on her chest, arms, stomach, thighs and backside. She gave a cheeky view of the back of the Mugler outfit while posing on the red carpet.
Zendaya was joined at the premiere by other stars from the sci-fi movie including Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy.
While Zendaya and Chalamet, 28, both appeared in the first Dune film, which hit theaters in October 2021, Butler, 32, Pugh, 28, and Taylor-Joy, 27, are new additions. Taylor-Joy’s involvement was confirmed by her attendance on Thursday.
“This is a dream come true,” Taylor-Joy said during an interview at the premiere, which streamed live on Warner Bros.’ TikTok. “The books are incredible, but with this cast and with [director] Denis [Villeneuve], it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Villeneuve, 56, told Entertainment Weekly on Thursday that “it required so much work” to keep Taylor-Joy’s role a secret.
“Everybody signed with their blood,” he quipped.
In addition to the new faces, Zendaya will also play a larger part in the sequel than she did in the first film.
“For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she’ll have a prominent part,” Villeneuve told Variety in March 2022. “We will follow Timothée and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again.”
Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1.