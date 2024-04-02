Your account
Stylish

Zendaya Explains Why She Went Blonde for the ‘Challengers’ Press Tour: ‘A Little Reset’

By
Zendaya. James Gourley/Getty Images

Zendaya wanted to try something new with her hair for the Challengers press tour.

Zendaya, 27, opened up about going blonde ahead of the film’s premiere in a video interview with Vogue posted on Monday, April 1. As she got glammed for the March 26 red carpet in Australia, Zendaya shared that she and stylist Law Roach agreed that for her first press tour look, they had to give “the people that right taste.”

“That’s why I dyed my hair. Just so it felt like a different press tour. A little reset,” Zendaya told Vogue in the clip.

At the big event, she paired her makeover with a custom Loewe gown by Jonathan Anderson. The sparkly green number featured a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and silhouette of a tennis player.

Her glam, done by Emesto Casillas, was finished with matching green eyeshadow, long lashes and peachy lips. Celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen created an “old money look” on Zendaya with a voluminous updo.

Zendaya is known to incorporate themes from her projects into her wardrobe when on press tours. When promoting the Spider-Man series, she famously rocked a web-inspired dress by Valentino. Throughout the Dune press tour, she sported desert-like ensembles.

Elsewhere in the Vogue YouTube video, Zendaya credited Roach, 45, for her knowledge of fashion. “All the things I really learned through fashion I learned through you,” she gushed. “I’m your brightest pupil.”

Roach returned the praise: “You became this beautiful canvas to help me express myself.”

Challengers follows Zendaya’s Tashi, who coached her husband Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) into becoming a professional tennis player. After a losing streak, he enters a challenger tournament where he comes across Patrick (Josh O’Connor), Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

According to Zendaya, the characters are “three complicated people whose lives are intertwined and connected through tennis and love and hate … over many, many years.”

Challengers hits theaters on Friday, April 26.

