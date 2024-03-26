Zendaya’s tennis-themed dress at the Challengers premiere was a serve.

Zendaya, 27, graced the red carpet in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, March 25, in custom Loewe. The floor-length gown was covered in shimmering green fabric that seemingly mimicked a tennis court’s turf. The look was equipped with a plunging neckline that fell into a thigh-slit skirt that featured a dark graphic of a player swinging a racket. The dress was completed with a lime green tennis ball at the bodice.

The star paired the artful piece with coordinating pointed-toe pumps by Loewe and dangling Bulgari earrings. For glam, she rocked perfectly arched brows, bronzed cheeks, glossy lips and emerald eyeshadow.

When it came to her hair, Zendaya unveiled a major makeover with a sunny blonde mane — a drastic difference from her signature mocha crown. She had her tresses pulled up into a messy but chic updo that was parted to one side.

On the red carpet, Zendaya posed solo and with her Challengers costars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

The Luca Guadagnino-directed film, which hits theaters on April 26, combines the world of tennis with a twisted teenage love story that lingers well into adulthood.

The movie follows tennis star Tashi, who gets caught up in a love triangle between fellow tennis stars Art (Faist) and Patrick (O’Connor). Although their teenage flirtation gets a little messy, it’s not until they’re all adults that their complex relationships take over their lives and careers.

When Art and Patrick face off in a “Challenger” match — which is close to the lowest level of pro tournament — as grown men, they find themselves at odds over their obsession with Tashi. The tension is especially chaotic now that Art is married to Tashi and Patrick is no longer part of their friendship group.