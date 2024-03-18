Zendaya is embracing her inner tennis player.

The 27-year-old actress attended the Paribas Open on Sunday, March 17, in a white pleated high-waisted tennis skirt, which she paired with a matching white tank top, zip-up hoodie and white sneakers.

She wore her hair straightened and parted to the side and sported black eyeliner, bronzed cheeks and matte lipstick.

The open, which took place in Indian Wells, California, was also attended by Zendaya’s boyfriend of three years, Tom Holland. The pair sat next to each other during the final match between Polish player Iga Swiatek and Greek player Maria Sakkari. Holland, 27, wore a brown button down cardigan and matching brown tinted sunglasses to the event.

Swiatek, 22, beat Sakkari, 28, in two straight sets.

After the match, Zendaya met with Swiatek to congratulate her on her victory. The two smiled and chatted as they held up Swiatek’s trophy and posed for photographers. Swiatek, for her part, wore a white and pink two-piece tennis set which she accessorized with a bright pink hat.

Later that same day, Swiatek posted one of the photos to her Instagram story. “What just happened?” she wrote. “Thank you @zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful.”

Zendaya reposted the story on her Instagram, writing, “It was an absolute pleasure to meet you and watch you play, many many congratulations!💕”

Given that Zendaya plays a professional tennis player in her upcoming movie, Challengers, her appearance at the open on Sunday was fitting.

Challengers, which is set to be released on April 26th, follows Tashi, a former tennis player turned coach, as she navigates the complicated love triangle between her husband (Mike Faist) and her former lover (Josh O’Connor) as they compete against each other in a tournament.

In an August 2023 interview with Elle, Zendaya revealed that this is her “first time really being a leading lady.”

“I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase,” Zendaya told the publication. “It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, ‘Ooh, can I do this?’ You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, ‘You know what, f–k it.’”