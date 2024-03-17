Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted watching tennis court side at the Indian Wells Open on Sunday, March 17.

The pair were spotted singing along to Whitney Houston‘s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” while in the stands at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Holland, 27, wore a brown button-down shirt with white piping over a white t-shirt while Zendaya, also 27, modeled a white Louis Vuitton sweater and tennis skirt.

After the match, the Emmy-winning actress met with winner Iga Świątek and posed for photos. Świątek beat opponent Maria Sakkari with a score of 6-4, earning Świątek her second Indian Wells triumph.

“I already got used to all this postmatch craziness,” Świątek, 22, said in a press conference after the game. “For sure, meeting Zendaya was crazy, but on the other hand, she’s a human like all of us. So I was just happy that she’s enjoying tennis and she’s, you know, having this movie with tennis theme [Challengers] coming out. So that should be really exciting.”

Świątek is ready to hit the court with Zendaya too. “She can practice with me any time if she wants to,” the tennis champion added. “But for sure it was fun and she’s a really great person. I feel pretty privileged that I’m in this place where I can meet these kind of people.”

While Zendaya also got to spend time with Holland, the game served as a work event. She’s starting the press tour for her movie Challengers, in which she portrays a famous tennis star named Tashi Duncan who gets caught in a love triangle with two other athletes, played by Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Challengers is set to hit theaters April 26.

The Tennis Channel even referred to her as the fictional Challengers character in their caption (while also acknowledging Holland’s most well-known role as Spider-Man). “tashi duncan and peter parker? 🧐” the network wrote alongside a video of the couple.

While Tashi’s love life has plenty of drama, Zendaya’s real romance is much more low-key. Zendaya and Holland’s love went public after they were spotted kissing in a car in July 2021. Since then, the two have slowly been more open about their relationship.

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2023. “Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives. It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation.”

However, that changed after their relationship became public knowledge. “That has shifted over time and they acknowledge that everyone knows they’re together,” the source continued. “So Tom is proud to call Zendaya his girlfriend and express how much he loves her because he wants the world to know.”

Amid her Dune: Part Two press tour, Zendaya even brought up Holland unprompted several times. During the BuzzFeed Puppy Interview, the Euphoria star was asked which of her Dune costars had the most “rizz,” and she didn’t even consider her cast mates.

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” Zendaya replied. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a bit more to pull me. He’s just naturally very good at that. I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”

Her comments came several months after Holland claimed he had no “rizz” at all.

“I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz,” he said. “I need you to fall in love with me really for it to work. So long game, probably making a movie with each other. It definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another.”

Holland concluded, “I’m locked up so I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for fizz.”

The England native met Zendaya on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 while playing Peter Parker and MJ, who eventually start dating.