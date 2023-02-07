This Open-Front Cardigan Top Is Super Slimming and Goes With Everything

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we talk about a fashion fad that’s been on our mind lately? The oversized sweater look. It’s certainly a comfortable and cozy aesthetic, but is it the most flattering? Not always. Specific body types don’t necessarily benefit from the boxy vibe, especially those of Us with pear shapes or athletic builds.

If you’re looking to create a more slimming silhouette through your sweater look, this open-front cardigan from ANRABESS is the ultimate essential! This simple knit is ideal for layering, and it’s easily a piece any shopper will snag ample wear from.

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Open Front Knit Cardigan for $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Having sweaters like this one consistently hanging in your closet is an excellent fashion hack — it will team with everything (literally). You can pair it with leggings, jeans, skirts, dresses and so many more garments! The sleek design is ultra-casual, but can instantly be elevated depending on what you layer underneath.

The open-front cardigan has a draped design with a wide collar that’s utterly striking. This effect provides a coveted hourglass shape, which can be enhanced by adjusting the tie located in the back. The slightly looser design looks elegant with the fitted sleeves, and the overall length of this cardigan is a win!

This knit is currently available in your standard selection of neutral hues and some brighter options as well, including burnt orange and green. As mentioned above, this is a necessary layer player — even if you’re reaching for an outerwear option that offers minimal room, the cardigan will still fit flawlessly. This is a thinner sweater that will serve as a transitional must as the winter season fades away and spring starts to, well, spring! For those afternoons or evenings when you have absolutely no idea what to wear, sweaters like this affordable find from Amazon will come to the rescue in a pinch.

