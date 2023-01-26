This Exceptionally Cute Cardigan Top Is on Sale for Just $24

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While shopping for new clothes is probably our favorite activity, it’s also one that can bring the most disappointment. We don’t always have success — sometimes we just can’t find anything that speaks to our personal style. Even when we do, the price is far from being right, or maybe the comfort factor is nonexistent.

But that feeling when we finally find something that sparks joy within our heart? That feeling when we see a slashed price tag? That feeling when we see that Amazon Prime logo? There’s nothing better! All of that considered, just imagine how amazing we’re feeling having found this beautiful Daily Ritual cardigan top!

Was $35 On Sale: $24 You Save 31% See it!

This piece is called the Daily Ritual Ribbed Cardigan With Collar and Button Placket, but we’re just going to refer to it as our new favorite top. Or maybe our new favorite sweater. It’s both! It has a full button placket, the color of the buttons beautifully matching up with the color of the stretchy, ribbed fabric, so you can wear it any way you want to!

This awesome top also has a spread collar to elevate things further, and it comes in some of the most gorgeous shades to adorn your closet. Terracotta is a reddish-pink masterpiece, but you could also spring for the chocolate brown for something warm and timeless. You may also fall in love with the deep mustard shade, or keep things classic with black!

This cardigan top — which is machine washable — is bound to become a go-to for you, making getting dressed fun again rather than a frustrating hassle. Try wearing it buttoned all the way up, or with just a button or two undone up top, and half-tucked into a pair of high-rise pants with black leather booties. It would also look great with a pencil skirt and loafers for the office, or even with denim shorts and chunky sneakers when the weather warms up.

You could also try buttoning it just at the top or at the bust and layering it over a bralette or cami for a trendy look, or you could unbutton it entirely and simply wear it open as a cardigan sweater. Wear it over a tee or take things up a notch with a midi dress and block heels. Whatever floats your fashion boat. We just have one rule. Grab it while every shade is on sale!

