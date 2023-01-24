These Fleece Pants Are on Sale for Just $8 — Here’s How We’d Style Them

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been making it our mission lately to figure out a way to elevate all of the loungewear in our closet. It’s not right that we have to change out of sweats just because we’re meeting up with people or going shopping — especially in the winter when it’s freezing outside!

Luckily, if you’re careful about choosing the right kind of sweatpants, it can lead to a whole ton of comfy-cozy yet chic outfits. That doesn’t have to mean spending hundreds on a designer brand though. How does $8 sound instead?

The more we tell you about these pants, the more you’re going to be wowed by the low price tag. First of all, if you’re not necessarily looking for navy right now, as seen in the photos above, these sweats come in three other colors as well: Black Soot, Grey Heather and Purple Eggplant. Yes, every single one is equally marked down!

These cotton-blend pants have an ultra-soft fleece lining for maximal coziness and warmth in the cold, plus a pull-on design with an elastic waistband, keeping things easy and stretchy. This is a high-rise waistband too, which will immediately add some extra style to your outfit. As for below the waistband, you’ll love the relaxed, wide leg fit. And since we know you’re looking for them — there are side seam pockets!

These pants, which come in sizes S to 2XL, are obviously great to wear with a hoodie or old tee when you’re hanging out at home and watching TV — or even working if you have no Zoom calls scheduled. But what makes them can’t-miss wardrobe essentials for Us is that they’re a perfect find for your effortlessly elegant ensembles too.

Try wearing these pants with a turtleneck top tucked into the waistband and lug-sole or Chelsea booties on your feet. If it’s extra cold, layer on a chunky-knit, oversized cardigan. If you’d rather skip wearing anything fitted, you could also style these pants with a turtleneck sweatshirt as opposed to a hoodie. Slip your feet into a pair of platform sneakers or a pair of shearling slippers, and don’t forget to accessorize a little to really level up your look.

Layer some long necklaces over your sweatshirt or throw on a crossbody sling bag and a beanie! When it gets a little warmer out, try these pants with a crop top and a flowy duster. So many ideas!

