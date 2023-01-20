This Trendy 3-Piece Knit Set Is on Sale in Both Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Matchy, matchy! We can’t get enough of co-ord sets in fashion — whether we’re talking about loungewear, more dressed-up pieces, snowsuits or even pajamas. We especially love this matching monochrome look when it’s sweater weather, as it gives us an opportunity to layer yet another coordinating piece on!

This being said, it’s probably pretty clear that we were nothing less than thrilled when we spotted this three-piece set. Even better? The fact that it’s 34% off in not one, but both colors. That’s only $11 per piece!

Was $50 On Sale: $33 You Save 34% See it!

This three-piece set consists of a camisole, a button-up, V-neck cardigan and a midi skirt with short side slit. Each piece is made from the same soft, ribbed poly-cotton knit, each with a little bit of stretch. We love how this knit looks and feels, and we definitely love that it’s machine-washable!

You can grab this co-ord set in either Charcoal Grey Marl or Oatmeal, which is a creamy beige. Both colors are very versatile, extremely wearable shades that can be worn with just about any shoe or accessory. But remember, you can mix and match them with other pieces too if you don’t want to wear them all together all the time!

The pieces in this stylish knit set obviously look amazing together, but there are practically endless outfit possibilities ahead of you when you have all three pieces in your closet. As one reviewer wrote, “It’s a cute and versatile set and can be mixed and matched with jeans or dressed up and down with different shoes and jewelry.”

For example, we could see both the cami and cardigan worn with baggy, light-wash blue jeans and booties, or the skirt with a band tee tucked in and chunky sneakers. You could also unbutton the cardigan and wear it over a slip dress, or try just the cami with a pair of high-rise shorts and sandals when the weather warms up. Or how about the cami and the skirt together, but with a different cardigan on top? Maybe a kimono-style cover-up or a flowy duster. So many ideas!

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Rib Knit Cardigan, Skirt and Cami Set, 3-Piece (originally $50) on sale for just $33!

Not your style? Shop more from Time and Tru here and explore more amazing fashion deals here!

