On Cloud 9! This Sky-Like Sweater Is Unbelievably Cute

Sweater weather just keeps on giving. Winter may be cold and sometimes dreary, but it’s no match for the joy a cute, warm sweater can bring. One style we’ve been particularly loving lately is the Y2K-inspired colorful sweater. Sometimes it has an adorable flower print or a summery fruit print, but in this case, it’s a cloud print!

Even if the clouds in the sky are grey and gloomy, this enchanting sweater will make everything feel bright and fun. It’s going to be an amazingly stylish addition to your closet too — just think of all of the outfits you can create with this knit in your wardrobe!

$33.00

Get the Eteviolet Y2K Knit Pullover Sweater for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This pullover sweater is made of a tight-knit acrylic that shoppers are calling “surprisingly soft.” Itchiness and scratchiness found dead in a ditch! The overall fit is nice and relaxed too, but we wouldn’t go so far as to call it baggy. It has just the right amount of slouch, which is emphasized by the dropped shoulder seams!

This sweater has a round, ribbed neckline, as well as ribbed cuffs and a ribbed hem. It comes in a beautiful pastel shade of purple, reminiscent of a lilac’s petals, though you’ll also find it available in green and blue colorways — all with puffy white clouds. You’ll also notice other versions of this sweater available on the same page with different designs: a cow print, a smiley face graphic and more!

This sweater can always be paired with your favorite style of jeans and sneakers or leggings and booties for something easy but automatically cute. But don’t be afraid to play around with it a bit too!

Try this knit with a mini skirt and heels or over a long dress with lug-sole loafers. You could even wear it with a pair of joggers to go super comfy for the day, or turn things up with a collared shirt underneath, plus pleather pants and Chelsea boots. Up to you!

Not your style? Shop more from Eteviolet here and explore more pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

