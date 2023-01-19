These Velvet Flare Pants Are the Cutest Things Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When flared pants started to come back into fashion again, we have to admit we felt a little iffy at first. We ditched them long ago for skinny jeans, and we’d been enjoying the more recent popularity of wide leg pants. Did we really want to go back to wearing flares?

Then we started to see more and more of the new designs, and we realized they had not only leveled up since the early 2000s, but they fit in perfectly with some of the other pieces we love to wear right now. And so, we dove head first back into flare world, and we’ve had no regrets since. Things only keep getting better and better thanks to pairs like these!

Get the Floerns Velvet Elastic Waist Flare Leg Palazzo Pants for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

These pants are made of a velvet corduroy fabric, and they’re ribbed throughout for a little bit of stretch and a trendy, flattering look. They have flared legs, of course, and a high-rise waist. Our flared pants back in the day were all low-rise, but we love how the high-rise silhouette really helps to visually elongate the legs!

You’ll notice these pants have no buttons, zippers, hooks or pockets. They’re streamlined for smooth sailing as the ribbing makes its way from the waist down to the hems. We adore the look, and we definitely don’t mind being able to slip them on and off more easily!

Get the Floerns Velvet Elastic Waist Flare Leg Palazzo Pants for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

These flares come in 19 colors, offering more than just a unique fabric. Go earthy with a brown, khaki, green or blue, or try something like dusty pink, purple or maroon. A fun color pant can instantly level up an outfit!

Speaking of outfits, you can create countless with these pants in your collection. Dress them down with a cropped graphic tee and platform sneakers, or dress them up for work with a button-up blouse, loafers and a blazer. You could also wear them for a night out with a lacy cami and heels, or for a comfy hangout with friends with a crew neck and slippers!

Get the Floerns Velvet Elastic Waist Flare Leg Palazzo Pants for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

