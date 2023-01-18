These Chic Orthopedic Slippers Look Nothing Like Orthopedic Slippers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Foot fatigue? Foot pain? Wish you could get a pedicure every day just for that short, heavenly massage in the middle? While it might feel best to just kick your feet up and forget the real world for a few weeks, responsibilities unfortunately come quickly calling. Maybe you have to stand all day at work, are trying to keep up with young kids, are making the most of your gym membership or are even just walking through the grocery store. Your feet probably aren’t shy about telling you when they’re unhappy!

Of course, one solution is to try to wear orthopedic shoes. You might have a comfy pair of sneakers for when you’re out of the house, but taking care of your feet when your at home is extremely important too. Walking around barefoot might be doing more harm than good. It’s time to check out a pair of orthopedic slippers!

$30.00 See it!

Get the Jabasic Cross-Band Orthopedic Slippers for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Some pairs of orthopedic slippers can cost twice or even three times as much as this pair — and the visual difference is significant. Many orthopedic shoes have a specific look…and it’s not necessarily fashionable. They tend to be clunky and anti-trendy. This pair, however, is just plain cute!

These slippers have a thick, soft faux fur all over, apart from on the non-slip outsole, which is made of a durable synthetic rubber. That means you can wear these backless slides indoors or outdoors. You could even make them part of a cute outfit. Slippers as shoes is very much a thing right now!

For their upper, you’ll find a popular cross-band design on these slippers. That open toe is no coincidence either. It was designed specifically with bunions and sensitive feet in mind!

$30.00 See it!

Get the Jabasic Cross-Band Orthopedic Slippers for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

As they are orthopedic shoes, these slippers don’t skimp on the arch support either. They’re designed to disperse pressure to help relieve your feet of fatigue and pain. You’ll want to wear them all day!

You can grab these Jabasic slippers in three neutral shades — perfect for matching with any outfit. They come in black, khaki and a light, creamy beige. Beautiful!

$30.00 See it!

Get the Jabasic Cross-Band Orthopedic Slippers for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Jabasic here and explore more slippers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!