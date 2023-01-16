On Sale! This Tie-Dye Pullover Is Just the Thing Your Winter Wardrobe Needs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lately, it feels like we’re constantly running out of things to wear. When our winter schedule starts actually filling up with plans, we realize we might not have as many outfits up our sleeve as we thought we did — and an old grey sweatsuit isn’t necessarily appropriate for every occasion.

So, how about we add some new, comfy-cute pieces to your closet? We have our eye on something you can wear in or out of the house and even into spring — and on breezy summer nights! That something is on sale too, on Amazon Prime, with amazing reviews. It really is that good!

Was $45 On Sale: $31 You Save 31% See it!

We’re talking about this Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt by The Drop, an Amazon brand that always has timeless and trendy wardrobe staples at nice prices — especially while they’re on sale! Making the decision to add this pullover to our shopping cart couldn’t have been easier.

This is a cotton-blend sweatshirt with a soft fleece lining to keep you warm and cozy even in the middle of winter. It has ribbing at the sleeve cuffs, hem and round neckline, and it has raglan-style sleeves. This means that instead of shoulder seams, the sleeves start all the way up at the neck of the garment, creating a diagonal seam from the neckline that reaches down and underneath the armpit.

This tie-dye closet essential comes in eight colorways, so if you’re either looking for a different type of tie-dye or want a whole collection for your arsenal, then you’ll be set. Wheat Tie-Dye drew Us in because of its versatile, neutral shades, but you should check out Rose if you’re more into pink. The Prism Tie-Dye colorway has a cotton candy vibe, while Neon is more like watermelon.

There’s also Dawn Blue, which is like a cloudy sky, Black, which combines white, black and beige for a look everyone will love, plus Chocolate Brown and Dark Green, which both have an asymmetrical tie-dye effect! Some sizes are selling out, so you’ll need to grab your fave quickly!

Whether you’re wearing this sweatshirt loose over leggings, tucked into jeans, partially tucked into a mini or midi skirt or even with a pair of shorts, you’ll be so grateful you have it in your closet every time it’s time to get dressed, especially when you’re running out of the house in a rush. A beautiful, reliable, affordable must!

Not your style? Shop more from The Drop here and explore other fashion hoodies and sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

