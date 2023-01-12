17 Winter Fashion Finds That Are French Girl-Approved

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bonjour, mes amies! If you’ve always been drawn to the effortless elegance and cool sophistication of everyday French fashion, you’ve come to the right place. It’s not always easy nailing the French girl look, especially if you’re not shopping in Paris every day, but with some careful searching, it’s possible!

Shop our 17 picks below for a wardrobe that can only be described as très chic!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to automatically add a French vibe to any outfit, an oversized black blazer is a must, must, must. Check out this Grlasen blazer!

2. We Also Love: Simple, clean, relaxed and incredibly versatile, this white Hotouch button-up shirt will provide endless outfit opportunities!

3. We Can’t Forget: There’s no way to perfect your French fashion without something like this The Drop trench on your coat rack!

4. Vintage Vibes: Trade out some of your tees for nicer options like this Allegra K floral blouse. The vintage details like the collar and lace trims make it a can’t-miss pick!

5. Sweater Weather: A neutral cardigan is another essential item here, especially if you can button up and wear it as a top, a la this Eimin cardigan!

6. Elegant Embroidery: This embroidered Romwe blouse will always make you feel pretty when you put it on!

7. In Knit to Win It: The more knits in your wardrobe, the better. Fit in with all of the French fashionistas by slipping into this Prettygarden long-sleeve top!

8. Bustier Babe: Here’s another knit top in a different type of style. Show a little collarbone with this Effeltch sweater top!

9. Dreamy Denim: Fold up the skinny jeans and bring out the straight leg jeans instead. These Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans will automatically level up your street style!

10. LBD Forever: Never underestimate the power of a little black dress. This long-sleeve, high-neck Boriflors dress definitely caught our attention!

11. Mad for Minis: On non-jean days, this Mangopop mini skirt will be the perfect partner for your loose button-ups and timeless blouses!

12. Silk Style: Instead of reaching for the beret, accessorize in a different way. This Fonyve silky scarf comes in over 40 variations!

13. Forever Footwear: Yes, the ballet flat is still unbelievably important in French fashion, especially when it comes to finds like these Dream Pairs flats. We adore the ankle straps!

14. Faux Fur: When it’s too cold out for a trench or blazer, grab something with a faux-fur trim. This Via Spiga coat is a stunning option!

15. Everyday Bag: Before you drop thousands on a new Chanel bag, check out more affordable options like this N\C faux-leather purse!

16. Go-to Tank: This knit Verdusa tank is such a simple way to elevate an outfit thanks to its square neckline and ribbed fabric. Wear it as your first layer!

17. Last but Not Least: Of course we have it on this list: a striped top! This Amazon Essentials top was exactly what we were looking for — three-quarter sleeves, boat neckline and all!

