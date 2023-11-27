Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Baby, it’s cold outside! And honestly — it’s pretty chilly inside too. Even with the heat on full blast and a fire roaring, we still find ourselves freezing in the harsh winter months. But now we finally have a solution, in the form of a heated blanket! This throw is the no. 1 bestseller in electric blankets on Amazon — and it’s currently on sale for Cyber Monday. Stay warm all season long with this cozy covering!

The Bedsure Heated Blanket may look like your basic blanket at first glance, but the LED controller takes this throw from regular to revolutionary. Curl up in this insulated wrap while you’re watching your favorite holiday movie on the sofa or throw it over your comforter to get a good night’s sleep in bed. Still holiday shopping? This heated blanket is bound to be a hit with anyone on your list!

Get the Bedsure Heated Electric Blanket for just $27 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Bedsure Heated Blanket is the ultimate gift for the person who has everything. Yes, most people own blankets, but we doubt those throws come with an added heat feature! Complete with four hourly time settings and six heat levels, this blanket delivers customizable comfort. The evenly distributed heating wire allows the warmth to spread throughout the blanket. And the auto shut-off provides an extra safety precaution.

With one side made of velvety flannel and the other side fuzzy sherpa, this heated blanket is luxuriously soft. Plus, you have 27 different colors to choose from, including plaid!

Not sure if this Bedsure blanket is for you? Shop these other options below!

