34 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals That May Be Better Than Black Friday

It’s Cyber Monday, and that means deals galore on items from tech and appliances to clothing, shoes and jewelry. (Here at Shop With Us, we’re slightly more excited about the second portion of that sentence.) Black Friday has gotten most of the attention for years, but some Cyber Monday deals are actually better than those on the iconic day-after-Thanksgiving sales extravaganza.

With Amazon, it’s never been easier to scout and order your favorite items. If you’re ready to score big time, read on! We found 34 of the most epic deals across fashion, footwear, accessories, men’s and more!

Best Women’s Clothing Deals on Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: If biker chick met fashion queen, this espresso-colored leather jacket would be the result. But no need to go all out with either look – worn casually with dark brown boots, blue jeans and a white tee, you’ll be turning heads wherever you go!

Best Women’s Shoe Deals On Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re loving these fuzzy ankle boots. Not only are they super stylish, but they’re practical for those cold (and extra cold!) days! A faux-sherpa lining keeps your feet warm, while a durable outsole prevents you from slipping on ice.

Best Women’s Jewelry Deals on Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: In need of a delicate pendant necklace to wear with literally anything? This simple-yet-elegant Swarovski piece will add a touch of sparkle to your outfit without distracting from it. The necklace will make a great gift, obviously — but we’re tempted to get one for ourselves too!

Best Women’s Accessory Deals on Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Rain or shine, summer or winter, it’s important to protect the eyes from harmful rays. You can do so with these retro shades — perfect for rounder and narrower face shapes. Bonus: They come in 12 different colors, so pick your fave!

Best Men’s Deals on Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: No, we didn’t forget about the guys! Luckily, there are a slew of major deals today on men’s clothing and shoes, including this classic quilted sweatshirt. The pullover is ideal for chilly days on the patio, walking to the office or wherever your guy spends the majority of his time!

