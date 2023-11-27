34 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals That May Be Better Than Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s Cyber Monday, and that means deals galore on items from tech and appliances to clothing, shoes and jewelry. (Here at Shop With Us, we’re slightly more excited about the second portion of that sentence.) Black Friday has gotten most of the attention for years, but some Cyber Monday deals are actually better than those on the iconic day-after-Thanksgiving sales extravaganza.
With Amazon, it’s never been easier to scout and order your favorite items. If you’re ready to score big time, read on! We found 34 of the most epic deals across fashion, footwear, accessories, men’s and more!
Best Women’s Clothing Deals on Amazon
Our Absolute Favorite: If biker chick met fashion queen, this espresso-colored leather jacket would be the result. But no need to go all out with either look – worn casually with dark brown boots, blue jeans and a white tee, you’ll be turning heads wherever you go!
- Karl Lagerfeld Paris Soft Long Sleeve Everyday Blouse – originally $100, now $30!
- Calvin Klein Straight Leg Business Casual Pants – originally $89, now $49!
- Levi’s Extra Long Duvet Parka – originally $167, now $142!
- Sweaty Betty Gary Yoga Pants With Side Pockets – originally $98, now $67!
- GaryGraham422 Scorpion Slip Dress – originally $148, now $66!
- EXLURA Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodycon Sweater Dress – originally $50, now $36!
- Jag Jeans Flutter Sleeved Tee – originally $42, now $13!
Best Women’s Shoe Deals On Amazon
Our Absolute Favorite: We’re loving these fuzzy ankle boots. Not only are they super stylish, but they’re practical for those cold (and extra cold!) days! A faux-sherpa lining keeps your feet warm, while a durable outsole prevents you from slipping on ice.
- Tommy Hilfiger Lune Sneaker – originally $59, now $39!
- LazyStep Moccasin Slippers – originally $37, now $10!
- NYDJ Jessica Fashion Boot – originally $183, now $155!
- DKNY Lace-Up Leather Sneaker – originally $129, now $28!
- REDTOP Chelsea Platform Boots – originally $70, now $35!
- Koolaburra by UGG Koola Short – originally $90, now $65!
- Reef Sandals Vista – originally $55, now $44!
Best Women’s Jewelry Deals on Amazon
Our Absolute Favorite: In need of a delicate pendant necklace to wear with literally anything? This simple-yet-elegant Swarovski piece will add a touch of sparkle to your outfit without distracting from it. The necklace will make a great gift, obviously — but we’re tempted to get one for ourselves too!
- MEVECCO Layered Necklace Gold Plated – originally $21, now $11!
- SWAROVSKI Sparkling Dance Earrings Clear Crystals – originally $145, now $71!
- Gold Knuckle Rings Set Stacking Vintage Rings – originally $9, now $6!
- DEARMAY Dainty Silver Bracelets Trendy – originally $20, now $14!
- NONNYL Tahitian Black Pearl Necklace – originally $190, now $152!
Best Women’s Accessory Deals on Amazon
Our Absolute Favorite: Rain or shine, summer or winter, it’s important to protect the eyes from harmful rays. You can do so with these retro shades — perfect for rounder and narrower face shapes. Bonus: They come in 12 different colors, so pick your fave!
- DOGODE Large Hair Claw Clips – originally $17, now $5!
- Lovematch Leather Handbag Tote Bag Shoulder Bag Set – originally $36, now $24!
- Adidas Originals Relaxed Plus Strapback – originally $26, now $16!
- AKTVSHOW Headbands for Women Non Slip – originally $39, now $10!
- Calvin Klein Hadley Triple Compartment Satchel – originally $168, now $80!
Best Men’s Deals on Amazon
Our Absolute Favorite: No, we didn’t forget about the guys! Luckily, there are a slew of major deals today on men’s clothing and shoes, including this classic quilted sweatshirt. The pullover is ideal for chilly days on the patio, walking to the office or wherever your guy spends the majority of his time!
- Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans – originally $80, now $30!
- Lucky Brand Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee – originally $35, now $17!
- ULTRAIDEAS Men’s Nealon Moccasin Clog Slippers – originally $35, now $18!
- Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Pants – originally $45, now $18!
- Ekouater Men’s Mock Turtleneck Basic Undershirt – originally $23, now $16!
