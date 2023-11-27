Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy Cyber Monday, everyone! It’s the one Monday of the year we don’t dread. You may be busy catching up on work emails post-Thanksgiving, but at least you can spend your spare time shopping for deals online!

Related: Shop Whitney Port's Top Amazon Picks on Sale for Cyber Monday — Up to 75% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever since we were first introduced to Whitney Port on The Hills, we’ve been a fan of the fashion designer’s impeccable taste. She always looks polished and put-together! So, we were thrilled to come across Whitney’s Amazon page, featuring top […]

If you love the look of Zara but prefer lower prices, then today’s your lucky day. We curated a collection of 35 Zara-style staples that are on sale for up to 65% off! These trendy pieces will elevate your winter wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Coats & Jackets

Puffers

Related: Shop 24 Cyber Monday Gift Deals at Nordstrom Now Up to 50% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The peak season for gift-giving is upon Us, and now is the time to start thinking about what you’re getting everyone on your list. With Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday deals happening, consider it an ideal time to […]

Crewnecks & Cardigans

Sweater Styles

Tops

Shoes

Related: Deals and Steals! Shop the 13 Best Cyber Week Finds Under $35 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Article updated on November 27, 2023. Thanksgiving and Black Friday may be in the rear-view mirror, but don’t stress. The most wonderful time of year is finally here — and we don’t just mean the other […]

Accessories

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us