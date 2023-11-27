Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Happy Cyber Monday, everyone! It’s the one Monday of the year we don’t dread. You may be busy catching up on work emails post-Thanksgiving, but at least you can spend your spare time shopping for deals online!
If you love the look of Zara but prefer lower prices, then today’s your lucky day. We curated a collection of 35 Zara-style staples that are on sale for up to 65% off! These trendy pieces will elevate your winter wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Coats & Jackets
- Anrabess Open Front Cardigan Coat — originally $67, now just $39!
- Bankeng No. 1 Bestselling Wool Pea Coat — originally $100, now just $48!
- Anrabess Fleece Jacket — originally $47, now just $38!
- Megfie Cropped Bomber Jacket — originally $50, now just $27!
- Pretty Garden No. 1 Bestselling Belted Jacket — originally $61, now just $40!
Puffers
- Automet Puffer Vest — originally $57, now just $25!
- KEOMUD No. 1 Bestselling Puffer Vest — originally $37, now just $26!
- Alo Yoga Puffer Coat — originally $198, now just $138!
- Bernardo Shiny Insulated Puffer Coat — originally $209, now just $140!
- Levi’s Water-Resistant Faux Leather Puffer Coat — originally $180, now just $100!
Crewnecks & Cardigans
- Lillusory Oversized Cardigan — originally $53, now just $26!
- Lillusory Ribbed Knit Cardigan — originally $53, now just $33!
- EFAN Batwing Crewneck — originally $40, now just $29!
- Anrabess Ribbed Knit Oversized Crewneck — originally $40, now just $29!
- Anrabess Fuzzy Crewneck — originally $43, now just $32!
Sweater Styles
- Lillusory Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck — originally $60, now just $26!
- Ugerlov Two-Piece Sweater Set — originally $52, now just $40!
- BTFBM Half-Zip Pullover — originally $56, now just $35!
- Pull-On Rib Sweater Pants — originally $45, now just $31!
- Dokotoo Cable Knit Turtleneck — originally $53, now just $32!
Tops
- Pilco Sequin Button-Down Shirt — originally $158, now just $111!
- Mangopop Turtleneck Bodysuit — originally $38, now just $17!
- Trendy Queen Long-Sleeve Layering Top — originally $37, now just $17!
- Ekouaer Satin V-Neck Cami — originally $30, now just $20!
- Zesica Ribbed Knit Turtleneck — originally $38, now just $25!
Shoes
- Maeve Ballet Flats — originally $120, now just $84!
- Rocket Dog Slouchy Western Boots— originally $70, now just $56!
- Carcuume Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps — originally $39, now just $29!
- Silent D Pointed-Toe Ankle Booties — originally $140, now just $98!
- Vicenza Color Block Mary Jane Heels — originally $160, now just $112!
Accessories
- Nine West No. 1 Bestselling Gold Mesh Watch — originally $37, now just $13!
- Three-Piece Gold Bracelet Set — originally $13, now just $10!
- Two-Pack Gold Buckle Belts — originally $17, now just $14!
- Sojos Oversized Retro Sunglasses — originally $20, now just $10!
- Anthropologie Beaded Chain Bag — originally $110, now just $77!
