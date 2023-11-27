Your account
35 Best Zara-Style Fashion Deals for Cyber Monday Starting at Just $9

By
Zara style Cyber Monday deals
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy Cyber Monday, everyone! It’s the one Monday of the year we don’t dread. You may be busy catching up on work emails post-Thanksgiving, but at least you can spend your spare time shopping for deals online!

If you love the look of Zara but prefer lower prices, then today’s your lucky day. We curated a collection of 35 Zara-style staples that are on sale for up to 65% off! These trendy pieces will elevate your winter wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Coats & Jackets

Anrabess cardigan coat
Puffers

Automet puffer vest
Crewnecks & Cardigans

Lillusory cardigan
Sweater Styles

turtleneck sweater
Tops

sequin shirt
Shoes

gold ballet flats
Accessories

Nine West gold watch
