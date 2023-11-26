Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Shop Whitney Port’s Top Picks From Amazon on Sale for Cyber Monday — Up to 75% Off

By
Whitney Port
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever since we were first introduced to Whitney Port on The Hills, we’ve been a fan of the fashion designer’s impeccable taste. She always looks polished and put-together! So, we were thrilled to come across Whitney’s Amazon page, featuring top product picks across the site. Now you can score The City star’s go-to gifts for the holiday season, from handbags to home decor!

Related: Want to Work Out Like Jennifer Garner? Shop These Brooks Running Shoes — On Sale Now!

And since it’s Cyber Monday, we rounded up our 27 favorite finds from Whitney’s list all on sale for up to 75% off. Don’t miss these celeb-approved deals!

Le Specs Sunglasses

Le Specs Women's WORK IT! Sunglasses Black
Le Specs
Was $67On Sale: $48You Save 28%
See It!

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long, Nickel/Copper
Dyson
Was $600On Sale: $480You Save 20%
See It!

HexClad NonStick 6-Piece Frying Pan Set

HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 6-Piece Fry Pan Set, 8, 10 and 12-Inch Frying Pans with Tempered Glass Lids, Stay-Cool Handles, Dishwasher and Oven Safe, Induction Ready, Compatible with All Cooktops
HexClad
Was $400On Sale: $320You Save 20%
See It!

Cozy Chenille Throw Blanket

RECYCO Throw Blanket Soft Cozy Chenille Throw Blanket with Fringe Tassel for Couch Sofa Chair Bed Living Room Gift (Brown, 60'' x 80'')
RECYCO
Was $36On Sale: $24You Save 33%
See It!

Anrabess Crewneck Sweater

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Fuzzy Knit Chunky Warm Pullover Sweater Top 626mibai-S White
ANRABESS
Was $63On Sale: $34You Save 46%
See It!

Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, Evergreen
Keurig
Was $100On Sale: $60You Save 40%
See It!

Faux Shearling Moto Jacket

LY VAREY LIN Women's Faux Shearing Moto Jacket Thick Lined Parka Winter Shearling Coat Leather Jacket (M, Black)
LY VAREY LIN
Was $100On Sale: $70You Save 30%
See It!

Therabody Mini Massage Gun

TheraGun Mini Massage Gun - Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun & Compact Personal Massager, Portable Muscle Pain Relief in Neck, Back, Leg, Hand, Shoulder and Foot (Desert Rose - 2.0)
TheraGun
Was $199On Sale: $149You Save 25%
See It!

Sunzel Crossover Flare Leggings

Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants for Women with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg Black
Sunzel
Was $50On Sale: $20You Save 60%
See It!

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Untamed
The Dial Press
Was $28On Sale: $7You Save 75%
See It!

Jocuu Juicer

Jocuu Slow Masticating Juicer with 2-Speed Modes - Cold Press Juicer Machine - Quiet Motor & Reverse Function - Easy to Clean Juicer Extractor - Juice Recipes for Fruits & Vegetables (Light Pink)
Jocuu
Was $127On Sale: $89You Save 30%
See It!

Leather Tote Bag

Leather Tote Bag, Oversized Hobo Bags, Large Tote Bag for Women Work, Vegan Leather Handbags Travel, Tote Bags for School, Dark Brown
YLYYHH
Was $50On Sale: $42You Save 16%
See It!

Set of 5 Stud Earrings

5 Pairs Stud Earrings Set, Hypoallergenic Cubic Zirconia 316L Earrings Stainless Steel CZ Earrings 3-8mm (Steel color)
Wssxc
Was $22On Sale: $9You Save 59%
See It!

Lumineaux Teeth Whitening Strips

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips 21 Treatments - Enamel Safe for Whiter Teeth - Whitening Without the Sensitivity - Dentist Formulated and Certified Non-Toxic - Sensitivity Free
Lumineux
Was $50On Sale: $30You Save 40%
See It!

Related: The Best Affordable Luxury Cyber Monday Deals — Diptyque, Tory Burch, More

Likely Cutout Midi Dress

LIKELY Women's Adabell Dress, Black/White, 8
LIKELY
Was $268On Sale: $107You Save 60%
See It!

The Drop Silver Heels

The Drop Women's Pattie High Block-heeled Mule Sandal, Silver, 9
The Drop
Was $55On Sale: $43You Save 22%
See It!

Apsmile Goose Feathers Down Comforter

APSMILE Goose Feathers Down Comforter King Size Luxurious All Seasons Duvet Insert - Ultra-Soft 750 Fill-Power Hotel Collection Comforter, 54 Oz Fluffy Medium Warmth, (106x90, Solid White)
APSMILE
Was $315On Sale: $129You Save 59%
See It!

Becki Owens x Surya Area Rug

Becki Owens x Surya Luca Medallion Area Rug, 5'3" x 7', Olive
Surya
Was $235On Sale: $156You Save 34%
See It!

Ebossy Trench Coat

ebossy Women's Double Breasted Duster Trench Coat Slim Full Length Maxi Long Overcoat (Medium, Khaki)
ebossy
Was $89On Sale: $56You Save 37%
See It!

Meihuida Crochet Vest

Women Crochet Vest Top Y2k Knit V Neck Sleeveless Button Down Vintage Casual Streetwear White S
Meihuida
Was $22On Sale: $18You Save 18%
See It!

Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Huile Original Hair Oil

KERASTASE Elixir Ultime L'Huile Original Hair Oil | Hydrating Oil Serum to Smooth Frizz and Add Shine | Nourishes With Argan Oil, Camellia Oil & Marula Oil | For All Hair Types
KERASTASE
Was $54On Sale: $43You Save 20%
See It!

Levi's Baggy Jeans

Levi's Women's 94 Baggy, (New) Black Stonewash, 25
Levi's
Was $80On Sale: $48You Save 40%
See It!

Kottova Lighted Vanity Mirror

Kottova Vanity Mirror with Lights,Makeup Mirror with Lights, Hollywood Lighted Mirror with 15 Dimmable LED Bulbs,3 Colors Modes,Touch Control,USB Charging Port,Metal Frame,White
Kottova
Was $90On Sale: $75You Save 17%
See It!

Color Wow Styling Cream

COLOR WOW One Minute Transformation Styling Cream - Instant Frizz Fix with Nourishing Avocado Oil
COLOR WOW
Was $24On Sale: $17You Save 29%
See It!

Zesica Red Turtleneck Sweater

ZESICA Women's 2023 Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater Jumper Tops,Red,Medium
ZESICA
Was $60On Sale: $32You Save 47%
See It!

WORHE Candle Holders

WORHE Candle Holders True Natural Travertine Stone 0.4" Thick, Set of 2 Premium Marble Candlestick Holder for Wedding Dinning Party, Candle Stand for 3/4 inch Thick Candles Color White (ZT002)
WORHE
Was $43On Sale: $34You Save 21%
See It!

Cotton Muslin Throw Blanket

EMME Cotton Bed Blanket Soft Muslin Throw Blankets for Adults and Baby 55"x75" Lightweight Soft Breathable Throw Blanket All Season Gauze Blanket, Light Tan
EMME
Was $60On Sale: $29You Save 52%
See It!

Related: Macbooks! La Mer! Shop the Best Early Cyber Monday Deals

Cyber Monday Neon Lights

Deal of the Day

Macbooks! La Mer! Shop the Best Early Cyber Monday Deals View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

In this article

1298049059whitney port 206

Whitney Port

More Stories