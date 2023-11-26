Your account
The Best Affordable Luxury Cyber Monday Deals — Diptyque, Tory Burch, More

By
cyber-monday-affordable-luxury-amazon-swarovski
Dermstore/Macy's/Bloomingdale's

Two words come to mind during Cyber Week: affordable luxury. This is indisputably the best time of the year to nab fancier finds for way less than we’d normally pay (or refuse to pay)!

From fancy jewelry to beauty tools and amazing holiday gifts, we’re listing out some of the absolute best affordable luxury deals available for Cyber Monday 2023. Claim your picks before they sell out!

Dyson Airwrap

cyber-monday-affordable-luxury-amazon-dyson
Amazon

The rarely-discounted Airwrap is our must-buy pick this year, whether you’re buying it for yourself or someone else!

Was $600You Save 20%
On Sale: $480
See it!

Macy’s Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold

cyber-monday-affordable-luxury-macys-earrings
Macy’s

These beauties come beautifully packaged for gifting!

Was $1,000You Save 63%
On Sale: $374
See it!

Oribe Everyday Essentials Set

cyber-monday-affordable-luxury-amazon-oribe
Amazon

This is an amazing chance to try multiple products from a celeb-favorite hair brand!

Was $45You Save 29%
On Sale: $32
See it!

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette

cyber-monday-affordable-luxury-bloomingdales-chanel
Bloomingdale’s

Chanel shoes and bags might be out of budget, but you can still make someone’s day with a more affordable product like this perfume!

Was $110You Save 15%
On Sale: $94
See it!

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

cyber-monday-affordable-luxury-ulta-sunday-riley
Ulta

A luxury anti-aging skincare routine is the dream for many of us — and now we can achieve it!

Was $85You Save 49%
On Sale: $43
See it!

Tory Burch Limited-Edition Crossbody

cyber-monday-affordable-luxury-tory-burch
Tory Burch

Only at Tory Burch! Save over $100 on this limited-edition bag!

Was $398You Save 30%
On Sale: $279
See it!

Diptyque Holiday Candle Gift Set

cyber-monday-affordable-luxury-saks-diptyque
Saks Fifth Avenue

We will never miss out on a chance to save on Diptyque’s iconic candles!

Was $150You Save 15%
On Sale: $128
See it!

Swarovski Matrix Tennis Bracelet

cyber-monday-affordable-luxury-amazon-swarovski
Amazon

A timeless piece with some serious sparkle!

Was $195You Save 38%
On Sale: $121
See it!

Beekman 1802 Milk & Cookies Beauty Gift Set

cyber-monday-affordable-luxury-beekman-1802
Beekman 1802

This scrumptious set comes with a moisturizer, serum, bar soap and hand cream!

Was $98You Save 31%
On Sale: $68
See it!

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

cyber-monday-affordable-luxury-dermstore-slip
Dermstore

Sleep like a star with one of these coveted 100% silk pillowcases. The marble version is on sale!

Was $89You Save 49%
On Sale: $45
See it!

Amazon

