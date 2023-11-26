Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Two words come to mind during Cyber Week: affordable luxury. This is indisputably the best time of the year to nab fancier finds for way less than we’d normally pay (or refuse to pay)!

From fancy jewelry to beauty tools and amazing holiday gifts, we’re listing out some of the absolute best affordable luxury deals available for Cyber Monday 2023. Claim your picks before they sell out!

Dyson Airwrap

The rarely-discounted Airwrap is our must-buy pick this year, whether you’re buying it for yourself or someone else!

Was $600 You Save 20% On Sale: $480 See it!

Related: Macbooks! La Mer! Shop the Best Early Cyber Monday Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday may be over — but Cyber Monday is just heating up! What do you say we pop in a little early and start nabbing deals before the online shopping extravaganza even begins? The early Cyber Monday […]

Macy’s Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold

These beauties come beautifully packaged for gifting!

Was $1,000 You Save 63% On Sale: $374 See it!

Oribe Everyday Essentials Set

This is an amazing chance to try multiple products from a celeb-favorite hair brand!

Was $45 You Save 29% On Sale: $32 See it!

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette

Chanel shoes and bags might be out of budget, but you can still make someone’s day with a more affordable product like this perfume!

Was $110 You Save 15% On Sale: $94 See it!

Related: Samsonite! Tumi! Shop the Best Cyber Monday Travel Deals Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. With Christmas right around the corner, it’s time to think about your upcoming travel plans! Don’t be the person who waits until the last minute to purchase plane tickets — or equally as important — luggage. Cyber Weekend […]

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

A luxury anti-aging skincare routine is the dream for many of us — and now we can achieve it!

Was $85 You Save 49% On Sale: $43 See it!

Tory Burch Limited-Edition Crossbody

Only at Tory Burch! Save over $100 on this limited-edition bag!

Was $398 You Save 30% On Sale: $279 See it!

Diptyque Holiday Candle Gift Set

We will never miss out on a chance to save on Diptyque’s iconic candles!

Was $150 You Save 15% On Sale: $128 See it!

Related: Kaia Gerber Loves This $36 Leave-In Conditioner for Her Dry Ends Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A good hair day — every day! It sounds like an impossible task, but with the right types of products in your arsenal, it may very well become your future. Who better to look to for beauty recommendations […]

Swarovski Matrix Tennis Bracelet

A timeless piece with some serious sparkle!

Was $195 You Save 38% On Sale: $121 See it!

Beekman 1802 Milk & Cookies Beauty Gift Set

This scrumptious set comes with a moisturizer, serum, bar soap and hand cream!

Was $98 You Save 31% On Sale: $68 See it!

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

Sleep like a star with one of these coveted 100% silk pillowcases. The marble version is on sale!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Was $89 You Save 49% On Sale: $45 See it!

Related: Keira Knightley Called This Luxury Face Cream a ‘Good Christmas Present’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Keira Knightley has been one of our beauty icons for decades. From Pirates of the Caribbean to Boston Strangler, she continues to captivate Us with her natural elegance every time she pops up on screen. Earlier this year, […]