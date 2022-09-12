Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

The Best Hair Masks for Smooth Hair

highly rated hair masks
Hair masks are more than just regular conditioners, because their ingredients are much more concentrated and they deeply condition your hair, leaving your hair softer and healthier. They are very effective against frizz and are ideal for people with dry and dull hair. It is important to remember that every hair type is different, and you need to do proper research before you select any product for your hair. Hair masks consist of several different ingredients, and it is important that you know which ingredient is right for your hair.

Due to their increasing popularity, a lot of brands are manufacturing hair masks. The large number of options can definitely make it difficult to select one that will be suitable for your hair type. Check out this list of the top-rated hair masks of 2022, to help make this decision.

Detailing the Top-Rated Hair Masks of 2022

Detailing the Top-Rated Hair Masks of 2022

Orca Beauty Hair Mask – Best Overall

hair mask reviews
The Orca Beauty Hair Mask is a keratin-infused mask, which is designed to repair and restore dull and damaged hair. All the ingredients used are 100% natural and include vitamin B complex, vitamin E, Omega 3 and 9, and silk protein. It is free from harmful chemicals like sulfate and parabens and does not contain gluten. The brand is cruelty-free, and the product does not contain any harmful or toxic chemicals that can be dangerous to you. The formula is designed to protect your hair from environmental damage, so that you can enjoy shiny, silky, and glossy hair, without having to visit the salon. 

The mask will also help repair hair damaged by harsh treatments and excessive heat. It is ideal for all hair types, including straight, curly, thick, thin, and color-treated hair. It can be applied all over your hair from the roots to tips. We chose this hair mask as our top pick because it is infused with natural ingredients and will protect your hair from all kinds of damage.

Pros
  • Free from harmful chemicals like sulfates
  • Ideal for all hair types
  • Clear instructions are provided on the box
Cons
  • Will not show results immediately

Arvazallia Hair Mask – Ideal for Hair Growth

hair mask reviews
The Arvazallia Hair Mask is another one of our favorites because it has the ability to transform your hair instantly, leaving it soft, moisturized, and easy to style. Not only does it deeply condition your hair, but it also detangles, hydrates, and revitalizes dull hair. The main ingredient is argan oil, which is rich in essential vitamins and nutrients that help nourish your hair. Since it is free from harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens, it is ideal for all hair types, including permed and naturally curly hair. This hair mask is effective against damage caused by over-processing and harsh treatments. 

Apart from adding strength and moisture to your hair, it will encourage hair growth as well. Curly-haired individuals can pair it with their argan oil hair treatment, ultra curl defining cream, and argan oil curl cream. For best results, the company recommends using their hair repair shampoo as well. You only need to leave it in for five minutes, unlike other alternatives that require waiting for at least ten to fifteen minutes.

Pros
  • Provides instant results
  • Ideal for curly-haired individuals as well
  • Can recover over-processed hair
Cons
  • Fragrance may be strong for some people

OGX Hair Mask – Best for Taming Frizz

hair mask reviews
The OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Mask is designed to deeply condition the hair to provide a renewed look and feel to your hair. The water-based silk proteins penetrate each strand from the inside out, which helps soften the hair and improves its strength and elasticity. Your hair will feel extremely soft and silky, and you will notice a radiant shine after a few uses. The cold-pressed Moroccan argan oil is the main ingredient, and it helps by giving your hair a natural boost. 

Unlike several other hair masks, the scent of this mask is extremely pleasant because it is citrus-fresh and woody. Other ingredients include coconut oil, which is efficient against frizz and adds luster, and vanilla bean extract, along with a touch of tiare. This hair mask is ideal for people with dry and coarse hair, and medium to high volume. For good results, the company recommends keeping it simple and pairing this mask with the shampoo and conditioner of the same line.

Pros
  • Unique and natural ingredients for best results
  • Citrusy and woody fragrance
  • Tames frizz and adds shine
Cons
  • Not ideal for all hair types

Marc Anthony Hair Mask – Anti-Breakage

hair mask reviews
If your hair is prone to breakage and you often notice split ends, this Marc Anthony Hair Mask is for you. It is infused with ingredients like caffeine, hydrolyzed keratin, biotin, and Ginseng, which will work by conditioning your hair deeply and smoothing the cuticles for extra softness and strength. The formula is anti-breakage and it will revive the elasticity of your hair, which means that you can grow out your hair as long as you want without damaging them.

Since it will prevent split-ends as well, you will not need to get your hair trimmed as often. It is recommended to keep it on for at least three to five minutes, and it is ideal for all hair types. This mask does not contain any harsh chemicals like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or SLS, which means that you can use this product every other day. The brand does not test its products on animals, and a pack of six ten-ounce bottles is also available if you want to purchase in bulk.

Pros
  • Anti-breakage and prevents split ends
  • Natural ingredients for extra softness and strength
  • Cost-effective pack of six available
Cons
  • May cause faster grease build-up

Briogeo Hair Mask – Ideal for Keratin-Treated Hair

hair mask reviews
The Briogeo Hair Mask is another one of our favorites because it is suitable for all hair types. It is a deep conditioner that will leave your hair stronger and will also protect it from future damage. The best part is that it has been clinically proven to reduce hair breakage just after two uses. Also, it improves the long-term health of the hair by adding shine, strength, and silkiness. 

The most important ingredients are rosehip oil, B-vitamins, and algae extract. The rosehip oil helps tame frizz and maintain hair hydration, the B-vitamins improve hair texture and add volume and shine, and algae extract helps strengthen the hair and protects the scalp from damage. The formula is rich in antioxidants and it consists of 97% naturally derived ingredients. It is free from harsh chemicals, and the hair mask is vegan and gluten-free. You only need to use this mask once a week in order to notice results.

Pros
  • Ideal for chemically-treated hair
  • Clinically proven to reduce breakage
  • Vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free
Cons
  • Strong scent may be disliked by some

Finding Your Next Hair Mask: A Buyer’s Guide

Hair masks are a solution to almost all hair problems, but it is important that you select one that is well-suited to your hair type. This comprehensive buyer’s guide is designed to provide you with all the information you will need to purchase a hair mask for yourself.

Benefits of Hair Masks

Hair masks can have a lot of benefits for your hair, provided you purchase the right one and use it correctly. The different ingredients in different masks mean that each one will have specific purposes, but there are a few benefits that all hair masks provide. For this reason, they have shifted from being exclusive products used by professionals to ones that are readily available in the market at reasonable prices.

Provide nourishment 

One of the most common hair problems that many people face is dry and dull hair. This can be due to many factors including environmental damage, using heat excessively, bleaching, dyeing, and using stripping shampoos. Most hair masks are infused with ingredients that are designed to condition your hair deeply, leaving them hydrated and moisturized. After a few uses, your hair will feel soft and appear visibly healthier. The extra hydration will make your hair shiny as well, without leaving behind an oily residue.

Detangling properties

Detangling your strands is one of the most useful benefits of hair masks. The hair is extremely brittle when it’s wet, and when you towel dry it or brush it out without removing the tangles, you will face problems like breakage and frizz. In order to prevent this, hair masks are a must. After washing your hair with shampoo, wring out the excess water and apply a hair mask, detangling your hair using your fingers or brush. This is especially useful for those living in humid environments. Using hair masks can not only prevent excessive breakage, but they can also help reduce frizz.

Revamp your dry scalp

Hair masks are not just beneficial for your hair. They can have a lot of benefits for the scalp as well. If you suffer from a dry and itchy scalp, chances are, you have dandruff in your hair. Choosing the right ingredients can help reduce dandruff and also help improve the condition of the scalp. Dandruff flakes can be quite embarrassing, and it is important you treat the condition timely. A hair mask with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil will help lock in water and prevent scalp irritation. The antiseptic benefits of coconut oil can help get rid of dandruff and stop itching.

What Is the Correct Way of Using a Hair Mask?

In order to achieve ideal results, it is important that you are following the right procedure. Purchasing a suitable mask is just half the game. The first thing that you need to keep in mind is that you should carefully follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer. Depending on the ingredients and the texture of the mask, there may be different ways of applying it. We have provided a few general tips that you should follow to achieve the best results. 

Always wash your hair with a shampoo to remove any product build-up and oil. If you wash your hair less frequently, consider using a clarifying shampoo. Once you have washed the shampoo out of your hair completely, wring out the excess water. You can also towel dry your hair to make sure that it is not dripping wet. According to the length of your hair, scoop out the mask and apply it to your hair, starting at the ends. Move your way upwards and cover your hair entirely from root to tip.

Once the hair is fully coated, leave the mask in for the time period provided by the manufacturer. You can also leave it in for longer, but make sure that you detangle it completely with the mask on. Instead of leaving it down, tie your hair up with a clip or wrap it around in a microfibre towel. Wash it out completely using lukewarm water. Avoid using extremely hot water as it can be stripping.

People Also Asked

Q: How often should I use a hair mask?

A: It all depends on the ingredients of the mask, so make sure you read through them before purchasing. Some masks are okay to use every other day, but some should only be used once a week because they can make your hair greasy and dull. Always follow the recommendation of the manufacturer.

Q: Can I use a hair mask instead of a conditioner?

A: Yes, a hair mask can definitely be used instead of a conditioner, because you are supposed to use it after shampooing your hair. We do not recommend throwing away your conditioner though. You can alternate between the two to achieve even better results.

Q: Is it okay to mix two different hair masks?

A: Mixing two hair masks may not be a good idea because some ingredients are not compatible with each other. If you mix two different masks without doing your research about the ingredients, you may end up damaging your hair even more.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!