The Best Hair Masks for Smooth Hair

Due to their increasing popularity, a lot of brands are manufacturing hair masks. The large number of options can definitely make it difficult to select one that will be suitable for your hair type. Check out this list of the top-rated hair masks of 2022, to help make this decision.
Detailing the Top-Rated Hair Masks of 2022
Orca Beauty Hair Mask – Best Overall
The mask will also help repair hair damaged by harsh treatments and excessive heat. It is ideal for all hair types, including straight, curly, thick, thin, and color-treated hair. It can be applied all over your hair from the roots to tips. We chose this hair mask as our top pick because it is infused with natural ingredients and will protect your hair from all kinds of damage.
- Free from harmful chemicals like sulfates
- Ideal for all hair types
- Clear instructions are provided on the box
- Will not show results immediately
Arvazallia Hair Mask – Ideal for Hair Growth
Apart from adding strength and moisture to your hair, it will encourage hair growth as well. Curly-haired individuals can pair it with their argan oil hair treatment, ultra curl defining cream, and argan oil curl cream. For best results, the company recommends using their hair repair shampoo as well. You only need to leave it in for five minutes, unlike other alternatives that require waiting for at least ten to fifteen minutes.
- Provides instant results
- Ideal for curly-haired individuals as well
- Can recover over-processed hair
- Fragrance may be strong for some people
OGX Hair Mask – Best for Taming Frizz
Unlike several other hair masks, the scent of this mask is extremely pleasant because it is citrus-fresh and woody. Other ingredients include coconut oil, which is efficient against frizz and adds luster, and vanilla bean extract, along with a touch of tiare. This hair mask is ideal for people with dry and coarse hair, and medium to high volume. For good results, the company recommends keeping it simple and pairing this mask with the shampoo and conditioner of the same line.
- Unique and natural ingredients for best results
- Citrusy and woody fragrance
- Tames frizz and adds shine
- Not ideal for all hair types
Marc Anthony Hair Mask – Anti-Breakage
Since it will prevent split-ends as well, you will not need to get your hair trimmed as often. It is recommended to keep it on for at least three to five minutes, and it is ideal for all hair types. This mask does not contain any harsh chemicals like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or SLS, which means that you can use this product every other day. The brand does not test its products on animals, and a pack of six ten-ounce bottles is also available if you want to purchase in bulk.
- Anti-breakage and prevents split ends
- Natural ingredients for extra softness and strength
- Cost-effective pack of six available
- May cause faster grease build-up
Briogeo Hair Mask – Ideal for Keratin-Treated Hair
The most important ingredients are rosehip oil, B-vitamins, and algae extract. The rosehip oil helps tame frizz and maintain hair hydration, the B-vitamins improve hair texture and add volume and shine, and algae extract helps strengthen the hair and protects the scalp from damage. The formula is rich in antioxidants and it consists of 97% naturally derived ingredients. It is free from harsh chemicals, and the hair mask is vegan and gluten-free. You only need to use this mask once a week in order to notice results.
- Ideal for chemically-treated hair
- Clinically proven to reduce breakage
- Vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free
- Strong scent may be disliked by some
Finding Your Next Hair Mask: A Buyer’s Guide
Benefits of Hair Masks
Hair masks can have a lot of benefits for your hair, provided you purchase the right one and use it correctly. The different ingredients in different masks mean that each one will have specific purposes, but there are a few benefits that all hair masks provide. For this reason, they have shifted from being exclusive products used by professionals to ones that are readily available in the market at reasonable prices.
Provide nourishment
One of the most common hair problems that many people face is dry and dull hair. This can be due to many factors including environmental damage, using heat excessively, bleaching, dyeing, and using stripping shampoos. Most hair masks are infused with ingredients that are designed to condition your hair deeply, leaving them hydrated and moisturized. After a few uses, your hair will feel soft and appear visibly healthier. The extra hydration will make your hair shiny as well, without leaving behind an oily residue.
Detangling properties
Detangling your strands is one of the most useful benefits of hair masks. The hair is extremely brittle when it’s wet, and when you towel dry it or brush it out without removing the tangles, you will face problems like breakage and frizz. In order to prevent this, hair masks are a must. After washing your hair with shampoo, wring out the excess water and apply a hair mask, detangling your hair using your fingers or brush. This is especially useful for those living in humid environments. Using hair masks can not only prevent excessive breakage, but they can also help reduce frizz.
Revamp your dry scalp
Hair masks are not just beneficial for your hair. They can have a lot of benefits for the scalp as well. If you suffer from a dry and itchy scalp, chances are, you have dandruff in your hair. Choosing the right ingredients can help reduce dandruff and also help improve the condition of the scalp. Dandruff flakes can be quite embarrassing, and it is important you treat the condition timely. A hair mask with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil will help lock in water and prevent scalp irritation. The antiseptic benefits of coconut oil can help get rid of dandruff and stop itching.
What Is the Correct Way of Using a Hair Mask?
In order to achieve ideal results, it is important that you are following the right procedure. Purchasing a suitable mask is just half the game. The first thing that you need to keep in mind is that you should carefully follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer. Depending on the ingredients and the texture of the mask, there may be different ways of applying it. We have provided a few general tips that you should follow to achieve the best results.
Always wash your hair with a shampoo to remove any product build-up and oil. If you wash your hair less frequently, consider using a clarifying shampoo. Once you have washed the shampoo out of your hair completely, wring out the excess water. You can also towel dry your hair to make sure that it is not dripping wet. According to the length of your hair, scoop out the mask and apply it to your hair, starting at the ends. Move your way upwards and cover your hair entirely from root to tip.
Once the hair is fully coated, leave the mask in for the time period provided by the manufacturer. You can also leave it in for longer, but make sure that you detangle it completely with the mask on. Instead of leaving it down, tie your hair up with a clip or wrap it around in a microfibre towel. Wash it out completely using lukewarm water. Avoid using extremely hot water as it can be stripping.
