The Best Toners for Blonde Hair To Keep Your Locks Bright and Shiny

Finding the right toner for your blonde hair can be pretty tricky. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and put together a list of the best toners for blonde hair in 2023. Whether you’re looking for something to enhance your natural shade or want to give your hair an ashy, platinum tone, you’ll find the perfect toner for you on this list.
Comparing the Top Toners for Blonde Hair in 2023
VITAMINS hair cosmetics Toner for Blonde Hair – Best Overall
This toner even has a deep conditioning repair feature to revitalize and restore brittle, over-processed hair. It also offers advanced strengthening protection against breakage with its combination of Moroccan Argan and Jojoba oil complex.
This hair mask can fight off frizz, provide volume, and detangle wet or dry hair. It does all of this without animal testing! Plus, it doesn’t contain any paraben, SLS, sulfate, or alcohol. This product is truly perfect for those looking for a salon experience from the comfort of their own home. It helps achieve perfect color and vitalizes dry, damaged hair with its UV protection and nourishing capabilities. These seemingly endless benefits are why this is our top choice overall.
- Provides hydration
- Repair and restore the hair
- Helps smooth frizzy hair
- Free from parabens and sulfates
- May not work on darker blonde shades
BOLD UNIQ Toner for Blonde Hair – Best Purple Toning Shampoo
This particular purple toning shampoo contains a vitamin B5 derivative to soften hair strands and add shine. It also features innovative UV filters to protect your hair color against fading from damaging ultraviolet radiation. This helps you maintain your desired shade of blonde hair for longer periods of time without having to make expensive trips to the salon.
- Counteract yellow hues
- Paraben and sulfate-free
- Formulated with vitamin B5
- Features innovative UV filters
- May leave hair feeling dry
WELLA Color Charm Toner for Blonde Hair – Best for Light Blondes
The toner comes with clear instructions on how to apply it, so you won’t end up confused, Plus, it’s available in eight shades in three different tonal families to help you achieve the perfect blonde color from medium beige to pale blonde. Whether you’re a natural blonde or have bleached hair, you’re sure to enjoy the results of this mild, yet powerful salon-quality toning formula.
- Suitable for all hair types
- Easy to apply
- Helps maintain healthy-looking hair
- Creates an even tone
- Might not work well with darker blondes
John Frieda Toner for Blonde Hair – Best Salon-Quality Toning Shampoo
It contains crushed violet which works to deposit the pigment into the hair to counteract yellow tones. These pigments can help any kind of blonde hair — whether natural, color-treated, or highlighted — look brighter and more vibrant in just one use. When used with the matching Violet Crush Purple Conditioner, the two products will work together to rid dull-looking blonde hair of brassy tones and yellow undertones, leaving hair feeling smooth, soft, and shiny. With just two simple steps anyone can get salon-quality results right from the shower.
- Gives blonde hair a salon-fresh look
- Provides a thorough cleanse
- Helps to keep brassy tones at bay
- Gives a more lustrous look
- May only give subtle results
Punky Toner for Blonde Hair – Best Vegan
This product lasts for up to 35 washes, so the vibrant color will stay until you are ready to switch up your look. To apply the color, you can use a tinting brush to evenly distribute the color from roots to ends. After combing through your hair with the tinting brush, it takes only 15-30 minutes for the color to activate before rinsing it out. It also contains a keratin complex, which helps give a long-lasting and intense color. The toner even nourishes strands and prevents breakage, leaving hair frizz-free and silky soft. All these incredible features allow for multi-tonal hair, ombre, or holographic hues that stand out in any crowd.
- Includes a keratin complex for healthier hair
- Vibrant and long-lasting
- Incredibly easy to apply
- Vegan and free of PPD and paraben
- May leave pigment on hands and shower
Toner for Blonde Hair: A Buyer’s Guide
Ingredients
Look for natural, plant-based ingredients that will nourish and strengthen your locks without stripping them of their natural oils. Choose a toner that is free of pore-clogging fillers, parabens, sulfates, and other harsh chemicals that can cause hair damage and irritation.
Formula
Make sure you choose a toner that has a special formula for blonde hair. Since blonde hair colors can change over time, you want a toner formulation that will help maintain your desired color.
Results
Check for reviews of the toner to ensure that it delivers on its promises to keep your hair looking healthy and shiny. You want a product that will give you long-lasting results, not something that is only good for one wash!
Cost
Consider the cost of the toner and determine if it’s worth the price tag for the results you’re expecting from it. If you’re not willing to shell out for expensive products, shop around for products that are more cost-effective with equally desirable performance.
Hair Type
Make sure you choose a toner that works well for your particular hair type (e.g., dry, thick, damaged, or fine). Some toners can be harsher than others, so be careful to read the labels and product descriptions.
Toner Size
If your hair is thicker or longer than usual, you may require additional treatments and more of the product to achieve your desired results.
Smell
Choose a toner with an aroma that works well with your own personal preference — something pleasant but not overpowering or too strong-smelling. Natural fragrances such as lavender or eucalyptus are usually safe bets when looking for an enjoyable scent. If you have a sensitive scalp, make sure your toner is free from any potentially irritating synthetic fragrances.
Cruelty-Free
If you’re an animal lover, you’ll want to determine whether the product uses animal testing for its product. Look for brands with certifications such as the Leaping Bunny certification so you know exactly what products are cruelty-free.
