The Best Toners for Blonde Hair To Keep Your Locks Bright and Shiny

When it comes to choosing the perfect toner for blonde hair, there are several product features that you should take into consideration. In order to ensure your locks stay healthy and shiny while also achieving the desired results, consider the following key factors before buying:

Ingredients

Look for natural, plant-based ingredients that will nourish and strengthen your locks without stripping them of their natural oils. Choose a toner that is free of pore-clogging fillers, parabens, sulfates, and other harsh chemicals that can cause hair damage and irritation.

Formula

Make sure you choose a toner that has a special formula for blonde hair. Since blonde hair colors can change over time, you want a toner formulation that will help maintain your desired color.

Results

Check for reviews of the toner to ensure that it delivers on its promises to keep your hair looking healthy and shiny. You want a product that will give you long-lasting results, not something that is only good for one wash!

Cost

Consider the cost of the toner and determine if it’s worth the price tag for the results you’re expecting from it. If you’re not willing to shell out for expensive products, shop around for products that are more cost-effective with equally desirable performance.

Hair Type

Make sure you choose a toner that works well for your particular hair type (e.g., dry, thick, damaged, or fine). Some toners can be harsher than others, so be careful to read the labels and product descriptions.

Toner Size

If your hair is thicker or longer than usual, you may require additional treatments and more of the product to achieve your desired results.

Smell

Choose a toner with an aroma that works well with your own personal preference — something pleasant but not overpowering or too strong-smelling. Natural fragrances such as lavender or eucalyptus are usually safe bets when looking for an enjoyable scent. If you have a sensitive scalp, make sure your toner is free from any potentially irritating synthetic fragrances.

Cruelty-Free

If you’re an animal lover, you’ll want to determine whether the product uses animal testing for its product. Look for brands with certifications such as the Leaping Bunny certification so you know exactly what products are cruelty-free.