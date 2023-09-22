Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It often feels like we’ve hit a permanent wall when it comes to our skin. We’ve already tried luxury serums and creams, we’ve bought concentrated treatments, we’ve remembered to hydrate and to apply SPF, we’ve only shopped clean and non-comedogenic products — and yet, our skin just refuses to thrive.
Whether you’ve reached this point or want to avoid it completely, we’re going to show you the tool that can likely help you clear that “permanent” wall with ease. It’s a brand new release from Therabody, and it’s a product we’ve only dreamed about before. Now, we can own it!
This mask was “engineered for the most effective treatment in the shortest amount of time.” It takes just nine minutes for a full-face treatment, and you only need to use it once per day. Perfect for an early morning or late-night wind-down routine. If you’re really in a rush, you can even choose one of the three-minute treatments to address specific skincare concerns!
This mask features 648 medical-grade LED lights with three types of light therapy. Red light therapy may stimulate collagen production to address fine lines and wrinkles, while red light + infrared may help address dark spots, boosting circulation to improve radiance. Last is blue light therapy, which is known to fight acne-causing bacteria for a clearer, happier complexion!
This innovative mask does not stop at the lights. It also adds in tension-relieving vibration therapy to leave you feeling truly rejuvenated. The vibrations target key pressure points around the eyes, brow line and scalp to revitalize tired eyes and soothe stress. This vibration therapy has three different modes, and you can enjoy a 15-minute calming massage even without the LED lights!
In a 12-week study with 31 subjects, this TheraFace mask was shown to produce firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks. That’s with just one nine-minute session per day!
Every little detail of this mask contributes to the luxurious, high-quality experience. It’s hands-free, it has adjustable straps for a customized fit, it’s rechargeable and it has medical-grade silicone eye shields. You simply don’t have to worry about anything. Just start up your session and relax as your skin finds its way over the wall!
