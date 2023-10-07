17 Flattering Shackets You Need to Add to Cart ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Shackets are a fun fall-approved fashion staple. In fact, they’re actually in the running for one of this season’s biggest trends — despite being a style staple for years now. TBH, it may be due to practicality — shackets keep you warm as cool weather emerges, but you can layer them with cute outfits or even button them up to wear as actual shirts. And we would be remiss to not mention the ultra-cozy fabric!

If you’ve had your eye on a new shacket for fall, we’ve got you covered. From long fuzzy coats to lightweight crop tops, we’ve rounded up the best shackets across the ‘net below!

Full-Length Shackets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be raking in compliments all fall long with this colorful full-length shacket.

2. Bundle Up: You’ll be happy to pull this mid-weight, knit fabric shacket out as fall’s brisk winds pick up.

3. Cuff It: Need to lift back your sleeves? This shacket features front button closure cuffs which make shortening your sleeves a breeze.

4. Fine Wine: If you’re looking for a shacket with a unique color palette, you’ll love this red wine-hued beauty from Free People.

5. Not Your Average: Stand out in this eye-catching plaid shacket. Not only does it have the cutest brown and pink colorway, but it features a split curved hem — on sale!

Cropped Shackets

6. Wild Side: If you love animal print, this shacket’s for you. Not only is this shacket cropped at the waist, but this Lulus piece features a poppin’ leopard print.

7. Subtle Serve: While most shackets are known for bold prints and plaid patterns, this beige cropped shacket is a more subtle offering.

8. Never Wrong in Cord: Speaking of subtle serves, this corduroy shacket features the best of both worlds. An autumn-approved neutral shade and fabric helps this Amazon pick stand out!

9. Get It While It’s Hot: Finding a cute shacket is fantastic. Snagging a cute shacket that’s on sale brings an entirely different thrill. Luckily, this Amazon find achieves both.

Waist-Length Shackets

10. Bestseller: This cozy shacket is Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in blouses and button-down shirts. With over 9,000 reviews and 6,500 5-star ratings, it’s clear this one’s a hit with shoppers.

11. Flirty Flannel: Do you have more than enough fuzzy, plush shackets in your wardrobe? Snag this smooth cotton cutie instead.

12. Ribbed Knits: Is it a shacket or a shirt? You can style this ribbed corduroy find whichever way you’d like.

13. Smooth Lines: The corduroy agenda continues with this neutral option from Amazon. Available in 19 shades, this lightweight shacket is soft and comfy.

14. Lovely Lapels: This blush pink shacket has a wide lapel which is ideal for adding your favorite pins and brooches.

15. Buttoned Up: Tuck one side of this shacket into your jeans for a street-style look. Get ready to score so many compliments!

16. Budget-Friendly: This lightweight fleece shacket is on sale for up to 40% off at Nordstrom. Grab it while you can!

17. You Need to Believe in Tweed: ICYMI: slaying a tweed shacket is an easy fashion score. This black, pink and white one from Revolve is so elegant and chic.

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

