Sydney Sweeney is getting her sparkle on!
The headline-stealing Euphoria star, 26, just made an eye-catching appearance at the Miu Miu dinner party at Laurent on Tuesday, October 4, as part of Paris Fashion Week — wearing a black sequin T-shirt dress by the aforementioned fashion house with a crisp white collar, white chunky heels and a selection of stunning jewelry (look at those rings!). We totally adore the sparkle-tastic look, but if you’re not working with the kind of bling-tastic budget (or high-end fashion connections) Sydney has, we’ve found a sleek sequined dress that’s ideal for getting your shine on — without the designer price!
Keep scrolling for more on this glittery number and a few other frocks with similar vibes!
Get the Grace Karin One-Shoulder Sequin Dress now at Amazon!
This shimmery one-shoulder minidress from Grace Karin certainly costs thousands of dollars less than similar designer versions, but still contains all of the stylish sparkle. At just $50, you can even afford to get a few different colors for any glittery occasion — there’s black, green, purple and more, including options with iridescent mermaid vibes. We adore the off-the-shoulder moment, as well as the gathering at the waist to create an hourglass shape and ruched skirt which shows off a little thigh while creating the illusion of even longer legs.
Want to see even more eye-catching, sparkly minidresses? Check out more of our favorite picks below!
