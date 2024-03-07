Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ah, the rain. Sometimes you’ve got to brave a shower or two to get things done. Whether that means running from your car as it begins to sprinkle to Target to grab some midweek essentials or heading out to the gym in a torrential downpour, no one particularly enjoys rain. It’s just something we have to deal with. But you don’t have to do it in a hoodie that’ll get wet and cling to you or a blouse that could get ruined. There are jackets and coats for this, you know!

Related: Brave the Rain in Style Like Sofia Richie With These Similar-Looking Rain Boots Leave it to Sofia Richie Grainge to face a rainy day and still look incredibly chic in the process. But honestly, we would expect nothing less from the star who’s made headlines for her sophisticated quiet luxury style. Nailing the trending aesthetic once again, she was snapped yesterday on a drizzly L.A. day wearing a […]

If staying dry is a high priority for you like it is for us, you should check out this selection of fashionable raincoats and jackets that you can slip on to avoid getting completely drenched when you have to go out in the rain. From brightly-colored ponchos that you can whip out and put on anywhere to more stylish, permanent options, there’s a little something for everyone on this list. Give it a look and grab one for the rainy April that’s on the way!

17 Raincoats and Jackets That’ll Keep You Dry as a Bone

1. Candy-Colored: Brave the rain in one of these stylish, brightly-colored rain jackets with a detachable hood — just $40!

2. To The North: Cozy up with this The North Face rain parka that’ll keep you both warm and dry — just $90!

3. Lightweight and Loaded: This lightweight hooded rain jacket is a practical buy with plenty of pockets — just $26!

4. Lined Up: This casual rain jacket has a gorgeous inner lining that looks just like a certain designer — just $51!

5. Super Softshell: Stay warm and cozy with this softshell rain jacket that has everything you need to stay dry — just $33!

Related: These No. 1 Bestselling Rain Boots From Sperry Are on Mega Sale Right Now We’re still in the North American hurricane season, which means one thing — rain, rain, rain. No matter where you are, it’s been a particularly wet start to fall, and if you’re anything like Us, you might not be totally prepared to traipse around in puddles instead of leaf piles. Looks like it’s time for a […]

6. Wind and Water: Choose this fun windbreaker and raincoat duo for a fashionable outing in any precipitation — just $45!

7. Columbian Cool: Suit up in this Columbia jacket that’ll keep out the wind and rain alike — just $50!

8. Longline Love: Head out and brave the rain in this long raincoat that’ll cover most of your body — just $40!

9. Basic Bliss: Zip up in this basic but reliable raincoat that’ll keep the rain at bay — just $30!

10. Hoods Up: Buy this raincoat for its roomy hood and comfortable jacket that’ll keep you warm and dry — just $31!

Related: 14 Rain Coats and Bomber Jackets to Stay Stylish and Dry This Fall Fall’s transitional weather is always a bit of a struggle for many fashionistas. The sun can shine bright for one day… and then you’ll be in for rain for the rest of the week. That’s why it’s crucial to have various outerwear options at your disposal! Rain jackets feature water-resistant fabrics which repel moisture from […]

11. Stripes Out: You’ll appreciate the stripes inside on this raincoat’s lining and you’ll stay dry, too — just $50!

12. See-Through Style: These more traditional vinyl raincoats come in a variety of dazzling colors — just $10!

13. Perfect Poncho: Head out in the rain with this oversized poncho that’ll make sure none of you gets wet — just $20!

14. Pretty Prints: You’ll love the leafy pink print all over this rain jacket and won’t want to take it off — just $36!

15. Mock Neck Madness: This jacket’s mock neck and stylish button-down form factor is super chic — just $46!

Related: Prepare for a Muddy Spring — Grab Some Trendy Rain Boots at Target and Zappos The snow is about to melt, and we all know what that means: endless rain, mud and puddles. Spring is an exciting time thanks to the beautiful flowers and more frequent sunshine signaling toastier days ahead, but there are a few downsides we can all relate to. Somehow, the dog will always find a new […]

16. Clearly Cool: This clear raincoat with black accents is effortlessly classic and cool — just $26!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Smoky Style: This translucent rain jacket comes in multiple colors and will keep you super dry — just $15!