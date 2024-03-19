Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The phrase “April showers bring May flowers” is partially true, but it neglects the fact that May isn’t all flowers… it actually rains quite a bit in May! In fact, every month from now until October has showers — why are we targeting April? As much as we would like to ditch our umbrellas on May 1, it’s not a realistic ask of the universe (unfortunately).

Related: We Can't Believe These 13 Michael Kors Bags and Shoes Are $69 and Under Most of Us would love a little retail therapy with designer gold straps and real leather handles, but that wouldn’t be a responsible adult thing to do… darn! Our bank accounts would drain very quickly. But just imagine buying a few things at a designer store as easily (and impulsively!) as you buy nail polishes […]

But maybe we’ve been seeing rainy days in the wrong light… rain is restorative, relaxing and great for the Earth, not to mention it gives us a chance to explore rainy-day fashion (which is a real thing!). Dressing for the rain is a dance between style and practicality. Trench coats, jeans and layers are all essential, but it’s a pair of boots can make or break your look.

Get the Waterproof Ankle Rain Boot for $70 (originally $130) at Quince!

Given this realization, I decided that I’m going to “make” my look and level up my spring style with this ultra-trendy pair of waterproof boots that reviewers call “a total win”. (I’m currently checking the delivery status… one day to go!) These rain boots have a sleek look with smooth rubber uppers and a lightweight, durable sole — they aren’t the chunky type! Side stretch panels and pull tabs make for easy take on and off while adding a modern flair.

Aside from the style, one of the best things about this boot is how eco-friendly it is; the boots contain Global Recycle Standard-certified materials that divert landfill waste and ocean pollution, thereby reducing the environmental impacts of production. The lining of the boots is made of recycled neoprene from plastic water bottles while the insole is made of recycled polyester and EVA cushioning, an ultra-sustainable and comfortable combo!

As I anxiously await the arrival of my boots, I’ve had time to plan some outfits. First and foremost, I’ll be wearing these ankle boots with a pair of wide-leg jeans, a long-sleeve top and a trench coat, yielding a modern look that doubles as an everyday outfit. Once it gets warmer, I’ll try styling them with a short flowy dress or a tank top and skirt. These are just a few of my ideas, but the sky’s the limit, so don’t be afraid to mix it up when you get yours!

The rain boots come in three different colors, each versatile enough to go with nearly anything in your closet. Like many savvy shoppers, I chose the stone white variety, but any of these outfits would work with any of the colors!

“I have been wanting white boots for so long, but was always hesitant because of dirt and scuffing,” one reviewer explained. “Lo and behold, these white rain boots made their way into my cart the moment I saw them. I love that if I get them dirty, I can just wipe them with a damp cloth. They are also very comfortable and keep your feet nice and dry when it’s raining. If you’re thinking about it, just get them!”

Grab a pair for nearly 50% off right now… we can match!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Waterproof Ankle Rain Boot for $70 (originally $130) at Quince!