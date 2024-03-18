Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you missed it, it’s Women’s History Month! That means celebrating the women who have made historically significant contributions to the world as we know it and empowering women today to do the same. While female empowerment is important all year round, it comes to the forefront during the month of March — we’re all about it!

One of the requisites of empowerment is confidence; to maximize your potential, you have to first believe you can! Everyone has different things that make them feel confident, whether it’s a nice blowout, reading affirmations or wearing that special dress, but there’s one thing we can all agree on: Smelling good is a surefire way to feel like a million bucks.

Yes, a trendy outfit and sleek hair are keys to feeling great, but there’s no need to end it there! The right smell can elevate your look by giving you a bold, confident aura, especially when it’s a smell that exudes femininity and luxury. Sophisticated, elegant and classy, this designer perfume does just that! You’ll be turning heads for more reasons than one with this delighting sensory experience.

The main accents in this formula are jasmine, tobacco accord and coriander, giving you a magnetizing warmth and powerful seductiveness. According to designer Rebecca Minkoff, this scent “is what a modern woman should smell like.” It includes other hints of luxury including Sicilian bergamot, cardamom, rose, musk, dew drop hyacinth and vanilla, rounding out the scent in a contemporary manner.

If you’re thinking this scent sounds different, you’re right — woodsy and warm, reviewers say it’s truly one of a kind! (And remember, your scent should be just as unique as you are!) The smell is airy, light, soft and luxe, perfect for those wanting a subtle elegance that isn’t overpowering. In other words, it’s juuust bold enough!

“One of the most under-rated, under-the-radar, over-looked designer fragrances,” a reviewer says. “I find it deep and sensual, yet not loud. I pick up on all the notes on my skin, and it lasts and projects. Sophisticated biker chick? Edgy academic? Late summer beach bonfire? Log cabin rendezvous? I can’t put my finger on this vibe. But, it rocks.”

You can use this as an everyday perfume or as a special occasion one (or both), but keep in mind you may accrue a following of men and women inquiring about your scent. Don’t forget to tell them that the formula is vegan, gluten-free and phosphate-free, too!

The 3.4 fluid-ounce bottle is more than half-off right now, so maybe this is your sign to upgrade your smell and your confidence… we know it’s ours!

See it: Get the Rebecca Minkoff Feminine Accents Eau de Parfum for $43 (originally $95) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

