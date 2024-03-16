Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When going about your day-to-day makeup routine, it’s easy to get bored — especially if you do the exact same look every day. Even when you do spruce it up, say wear a different eyeshadow or use a new mascara, nothing looks that different. We’ve all wished for something that drastically elevates our look in a subtle, natural way — and no, we don’t mean wishing for a facelift or anything of that sort.

We’re talking about a product that makes you glow naturally, highlighting all the beautiful things that make you, well, you! This lotion is quite literally radiance in a bottle; it can give you either a cool highlight or a bronze glow depending on the shade you choose. Darker shades can contour the cheeks, jawline and sides of your nose while lighter shades can highlight the cheekbones, chin and forehead.

This sheer lotion can used on top of makeup, of course, but can also be worn alone, mixed with foundation and even applied to the body! The formula is designed to brighten the skin’s natural color, so you can choose between four colors that all serve the same purpose: to make you glow! We recommend grabbing a few shades to have the full contouring and highlighting experience, but using one closest to your skin tone that illuminates your face works perfectly too; the Glowtion allows you to customize your makeup routine however you see fit. Plus, if you want a little less glow, you can mix this lotion with an untinted lotion.

One of our favorite things about this lotion is the hydrating effect — it contains glycerin and shea butter to keep the skin hydrated all day long without clogging pores. The texture is ultra-lightweight, ideal for all skin types (including oily skin!). Reviewers love the price point, texture, versatility and the way it can replace foundation for a no-makeup look.

“This stuff is amazing! It’s perfect for those of us who don’t wear foundation, or a day when you don’t feel like it,” one reviewer said. “I don’t wear much makeup, just this, concealer, blush, and mascara. This gives me just the right amount of glow. I feel it evens out my skin tone but without coverage. It’s very hydrating and blends beautifully. It’s definitely a glowy finish, but not glittery. This stuff is perfect!”

If you have a fancy event coming up, try applying a lighter shade to the tops of your shoulders and along your upper collarbone in addition to your face Glowtion routine. This will round out your look and give you a radiance so bright, your friends might need sunglasses!

Get the L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glowtion for $8 (originally $17) on Amazon!

