Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Cozy season is never really “over.” Sure, you’re not shopping for thick and fuzzy fleeces during the summer, but “cozy” simply takes on a different meaning during the warm months — it no longer means thick and fuzzy, but rather soft and lightweight. As we transition into the seasons ahead, it’s important to have a few staples that will keep you the summer definition of cozy!

These skin-friendly pants are the transitional loungewear you didn’t know you needed. A blend of bamboo-derived viscose and spandex fabric gives them a nice stretch and a breathable feel that’s perfect for warmer temperatures. The soft fabric is also absorbent for when you do sweat, so these could even be your yoga pants… or just your Shavasana pants!

The pants have a snug — not tight — fit around the waist that keeps them from sliding down. According to reviewers, the wide elastic waistband will barely feel like it’s there! The wide-leg design keeps these pants extra loose in the places you want them to be!

If you choose to wear them at home, anything goes in regards to styling. Pair the pants with a hoodie, T-shirt or tank and bare feet — you’re all set to lounge! For trips to the grocery store or to yoga class, we love the look of these pants with a zip-up sweatshirt, white sneakers and an over-the-shoulder bag — it gives total rich mom energy! Wherever you go, know that you’ll be moving freely and comfortably.

And regardless of your preferred colors and patterns, there’s a 99.9% chance you can find one that suits your fancy. There are dozens — and we mean literally dozens — of options, from simple black and wine-red hues to purple leopard print and blue floral patterns. The pants come in sizes small to 4XL, so you should be covered there, too!

Related: This Maxi Skirt Combines Preppy and Bohemian Styles — Spoiler: It's Perfect Sometimes, it’s hard to pick a style. One day you’re feeling free-spirited and boho while another day you’re feeling a little more traditional and clean-cut; some days you love patterns while others you prefer simple solid colors. It may feel like you have to choose, but contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to! Personal […]

Reviewers are obsessed with the fit, quality and style of these pants (and that they’re not see-through!), one saying she’s “hooked”.

“Over the last three years I have purchased seven pairs of these pajama pants,” another reviewer said. “They are holding up wonderfully. SO soft and comfy. The bamboo in the material is very cool to wear and soft to the skin. They feel like ‘wearing water’. Even though they are very thin they keep me warm in winter and very cool in summer.”

Comfy and cozy without causing you to overheat? Count Us in! We know what we’ll be lounging in for the next six months.

Get the WiWi Pajama Lounge Pants for $40 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other lounge pants on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!