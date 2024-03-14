Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Oscars mania may have died down, but there are countless celebrity red carpet looks that are still living rent-free in my mind. The styling, hair and makeup were completely on point for the 96th annual Academy Awards, and there wasn’t a single miss from any starlet! While many of the hair looks emphasized old Hollywood glamour with soft curls and lived-in volume, Charlize Theron and her hairstylist Renato Campora decided to go in a completely different direction with a simple slicked-back bun.

When you have short hair like Theron, securing it back isn’t the easiest task. However, with the help of Olaplex products (six to be exact!) Campora ensured her strands were pristine and radiant. The final result gleamed on the carpet — almost as much as the golden Oscars statues themselves — and that striking luminosity was thanks to the brand’s most iconic formula: The No.7 Bonding Oil.

Loved by celebrities, professional hairstylists and everyday shoppers alike, this multitasking oil is a catchall hair product that enhances shine, protects against damage, repairs split ends and prevents frizz courtesy of Olaplex’s patented star ingredient bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate. Some people may hear the words “hair oil” and shy away from it out of fear of making their locks greasy — but you won’t have to worry about that with this lightweight formula though. Strands drink up the nourishment, and all you’re left with is a healthy shine.

Even those with fine and extremely brittle hair swear by the restorative powers of this oil, although it is equally as effective for those with long, thick manes. Plus, over 38,000 Amazon shoppers of all ages have given this their five-star seal of approval. (It just so happens to be one of the most highly reviewed and ranked beauty products on Amazon… no big deal.)

One 60-year-old shopper experienced such a dramatic shift in her hair, she calls it the “shine of youth.” She writes: “As I’ve matured (now 60), my hair has become more brittle. Living in a super dry, high altitude climate doesn’t help. Most treatments have been futile. This has now become my go-to product to protect my hair and get back a bit of the shine of youth. I probably use more than I should, but now never want to be without it.”

Regardless of whether you’re looking to reverse damage or simply impart Oscars-worthy shine to your hair, the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil is a dependable item to keep in your hair arsenal. Your best hair days yet are just an “add to cart” click away!

