We come in all kinds of beautiful shapes and sizes when it comes to legs. Unfortunately, the fashion world hasn’t caught up to that quite yet, as most garments are still fitted to only flatter a size 0. This means pants end up looking wonky and feeling uncomfortable on the rest of us, requiring many of us to find a tailor to customize them to our thighs. But we don’t usually have the time or extra cash for this. That’s why we rounded up 17 pants that will actually look flattering on larger thighs — and are secretly super comfortable too.

If you’ve been struggling to find pants that actually flatter your thighs and subsequently make you feel extra confident while wearing them, you’re definitely going to want to check out our 17 picks below. Whether you’re someone who needs a go-to work pant for ruling the boardroom or simply a casual pant for dinners out with friends, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to see our top picks!

1. Our Top Pick! These curve-love jeans from Abercrombie get our top-pick award for not only having a tailored fit that’s geared toward curvier bodies, but also coming in several length options to customize to your height — was $90, now $54!

2. Luxe Linen: Not only do these wide-leg pants come in a luxurious linen fabric that’s perfect for spring and summer, they also come in several height and size options too — was $88, now $75!

3. Honors the Hourglass: A great work pant, this straight-leg pair from Banana Republic was specially made to flatter a curvier figure, cut with more space throughout the hip, seat and thigh — was $90, now $54!

4. Corporate-Comfy! Truly the “Perfect Pant,” this pair from Spanx looks like work pants on the outside but feels like leggings on the inside — $148!

5. Silky-Smooth: The great thing about a silk-like pair of pants like these from J. Crew is that they can seamlessly go from work hour to happy hour — was $198, now $148!

6. A Bestseller! An Amazon bestseller in the pants department, these trousers feature a comfortable elastic high-rise waist, a wide-leg design and a pleated front — was $40, now $36!

7. Tie It Up! Another Amazon bestseller, these wide-leg pants feature a tie at the waist, which adds a cute extra detail to the front — was $30, now $25!

8. Easy and Breezy! Great for summer days on the beach or lounging around the house, these pants feature a palazzo design, a ruched high waist and breezy cotton fabric — was $50, now $30!

9. Yes to Yoga! If you’ve been on the hunt for a pair of yoga pants that’ll flatter the legs no matter what, consider this pair that has a wide-leg design and comfortable, stretchy fabric — was $36, now $34!

10. Palazzos Please! A perfect white pant for spring and summer, we can see these palazzo jeans styled with everything from heels and a blouse to a tank and sandals — $169!

11. ’90s-Chic: If you’re a fan of ’90s fashion, you’re definitely going to want to take a look at these ’90s-style Good American jeans that really give off the cool girl vibe — $189!

12. Tailored to Perfection: These wide-leg pants have a tailored feel with a high-rise design and pleated details that make them appear way more expensive than they are — was $90, now $54!

13. Kick Back in Kick Flares! Kick back and relax in these kick-flare jeans from Spanx that flatter thick thighs, all while keeping things comfortable — $148!

14. Not Just Jeans: These pants may look like your favorite pair of skinny jeans, but they secretly double as cozy leggings — $98!

15. Cute Capris: A trend that’s making its way back into fashion, these Levi’s capris will go with everything from sandals to tennis shoes — $31!

16. Flattering and Flowy: Though these trousers have a loose, flowy and comfortable design, they’re still very work-appropriate — $34!

17. Perfect Pants: These wide-leg pants from Open Edit come in black, white and khaki for the neutral lovers and blue and red for those who prefer a pop of color — $70!