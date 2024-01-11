Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Remember The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants? Four friends with different body sizes all somehow fitting into the same jeans? Very unrealistic yet sweet! Ever since I watched that movie, it’s been my mission to find the perfect pair of jeans that look good on everyone. But that’s the thing about denim — it’s not one size fits all, and it’s usually not one style fits all either. But 20 years later, I finally cracked the code!
There’s magic in these flared jeans from Free People. I’m serious! This denim hugs my curves in all the right places while offering tummy control with the high-rise fit. Plus, these jeans are super stretchy and comfy. Does it get better than that? I’m convinced that most women will adore these pants. Read on for more reasons why!
If you want to flatten your tummy, lengthen your legs and boost your booty, then you need these flared jeans from Free People! Sadly, skinny jeans aren’t in at the moment, so these are your next best option. You still get the form-fitting silhouette on top with the flattering flare at the bottom (don’t worry, it’s subtle). These jeans will give you an hour-glass figure!
Available in sizes 24 to 33 and 13 different colors — every shade of blue you can imagine, in addition to black, white and other options!
These jeans are my go-to look for date night (I’m even wearing them out tonight!). If you want to make your significant other do a double take, then this denim will do the trick. The lack of pockets in the back accentuate your assets! And even if I’m feeling bloated, the high-waisted fit covers up my stomach without making me feel uncomfortable.
I suggest styling these flared jeans with a tucked-in top or bodysuit to show off your waistline and complement your curves. Since it’s colder out right now, consider opting for a cropped jacket (leather or puffer!). And top off the look with pointed-toe booties or heels to make your legs look miles long. Snag these affordable jeans ASAP!
