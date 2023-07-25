Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing we learned from watching season after season of America’s Next Top Model? Always elongate the legs. The longer you can make your legs look, the more confident you’ll feel — especially in photos. But what if you’re on the more petite side? Or what if your clothes seem to be creating the opposite effect?

As opposed to jeans or mini dresses, we actually love a jumpsuit for making it appear as though our legs go on for miles. While other pieces create visual blocks, making our legs appear shorter, a loose-fitting, patterned jumpsuit like this Buenos Ninos find will have you feeling taller than ever!

Buenos Ninos Jumpsuit Pros: Over 22,000 reviews

Adjustable straps

Side pockets Cons: No length options (e.g. petite, tall)

No XS or smaller

Potentially less breathable than cotton

This jumpsuit, which comes in sizes S-3XL, is very highly-rated, with tens of thousands of reviews under its belt…not that it has a belt. Part of why we love it is that its loose, flowy fit combined with its busy daisy pattern makes it so you can’t see where your legs begin. This creates the illusion of longer legs!

This Buenos Ninos jumpsuit also has adjustable spaghetti straps and cropped hems, leaving room for strappy shoes and extra airflow in the heat. The rayon material is nice and lightweight too, with a cool, summer-friendly feeling. There are also side pockets, which will always and forever be a notable bonus!

Was $40 On Sale: $30 You Save 25% See it!

While we love the dainty floral print shown here, you’ll want to check out other options on the Amazon page, as there are 45 total. You’ll find other florals, plaids, dots and other patterns, plus solid shades. You’re practically guaranteed to find one you love — if not 20 or more!

We love the pairing of this jumpsuit with heeled sandals, as shown on the model, but don’t stop there. You could also grab that extra height with a pair of lug-sole shoes or jute wedges. We’d love to see this jumpsuit with a pair of block-heel sock booties as well! And don’t forget to accessorize with sun hats, layered jewelry and/or claw clips.

When temps cool down, you could also easily add on a cardigan or moto jacket to your look — or even slip on a fitted turtleneck underneath for extra warmth. So chic! What will your first outfit be?

Was $40 On Sale: $30 You Save 25% See it!

Not your style? Shop more from Buenos Ninos here and explore more jumpsuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

