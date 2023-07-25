Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Easy Fashion

This Consciously-Made Slow Fashion Brand Will Help You Create a Timeless Wardrobe

By
unsubscribed
Slow fashion from Unsubscribed.Unsubscribed

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When we were younger, we’d grab anything cute off the clearance racks at the mall. The issue was, those fast-fashion finds often fell apart after a couple of washes — or they went out of style before the season even came to an end. Now that we’ve had time to refine our taste and priorities, slow fashion is at the top of our shopping list.

It might be harder to find slow fashion brands, but we’re here to help you out by introducing you to Unsubscribed (if you haven’t been acquainted already). Unsubscribed creates and stocks consciously-made slow fashion pieces that will last longer, wear more comfortably and ultimately have a more sustainable effect on your wardrobe (and the world).

Unsubscribed’s timeless pieces are made with luxe natural fibers and recycled materials, and each is designed with the long term in mind. These are fashion finds you’ll wear season after season, year after year. You can shop stunning jewelry and accessories too! While the brand does have brick and mortar locations, thankfully, there’s an option to shop online too. Want to see our favorite picks to add to your shopping cart? Scroll down to see!

Silk-Paneled Slip Dress

unsubscribed-silk-dress
Unsubscribed

Don’t know what to wear? This endlessly versatile dress has come to the rescue. This is a wear-everywhere piece with a comfy, carefree cut that drapes like a dream. It’s made from 100% silk and is practically guaranteed to earn you the title of “best dressed” anywhere you go!

$278.00
See it!

Washable Silk Cargo Pant

unsubscribed-silk-cargo-pants
Unsubscribed

We adore how an elevated cargo pant can take a look to the next level — all with an effortless ease. This cozy silk pair will work with anything from a simple cami top to a tie-front cardigan and beyond!

$198.00
See it!

A Shirt Story Long-Sleeve Shirt

unsubscribed-a-shirt-story-shirt
Unsubscribed

This button-down top by A Shirt Story is actually upcycled from thrift shop finds, repurposing something old into something new. Wear this shirt on its own or unbuttoned as a layer over a tee or tank. It’s one size, so no need to worry about any sizing guessing games!

$195.00
See it!

Lemlem Nunu Short Plunge Dress

unsubscribed-short-plunge-dress
Unsubscribed

This dress should be the first thing you pack next time you’re readying your suitcase for a vacation! Whether you’re heading to the Caribbean or the Mediterranean, this beachy, airy cotton dress will keep you feeling elegant, comfortable and cool!

$295.00
See it!

Recycled Nylon Bandeau Halter One-Piece

unsubscribed-one-piece-swimsuit
Unsubscribed

For anyone looking to make a splash at the beach or pool, this one-piece swimsuit is an essential. Dive through waves confidently thanks to the adjustable straps and halter tie — or relax under the warm sun in your lounge chair!

$158.00
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more slow fashion finds at Unsubscribed here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

fruit-print-fashion

Lemons! Strawberries! 9 of the Cutest Fruit-Print Fashion Finds for Summer

Read article
nordstrom-anniversary-sale-tomato-girl-summer

The Best Pieces in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for a 'Tomato Girl Summer'

Read article
swimsuits-for-pear-shaped-bodies

21 of the Most Flattering Swimsuits for Pear-Shaped Bodies

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!