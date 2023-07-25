Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When we were younger, we’d grab anything cute off the clearance racks at the mall. The issue was, those fast-fashion finds often fell apart after a couple of washes — or they went out of style before the season even came to an end. Now that we’ve had time to refine our taste and priorities, slow fashion is at the top of our shopping list.

It might be harder to find slow fashion brands, but we’re here to help you out by introducing you to Unsubscribed (if you haven’t been acquainted already). Unsubscribed creates and stocks consciously-made slow fashion pieces that will last longer, wear more comfortably and ultimately have a more sustainable effect on your wardrobe (and the world).

Unsubscribed’s timeless pieces are made with luxe natural fibers and recycled materials, and each is designed with the long term in mind. These are fashion finds you’ll wear season after season, year after year. You can shop stunning jewelry and accessories too! While the brand does have brick and mortar locations, thankfully, there’s an option to shop online too. Want to see our favorite picks to add to your shopping cart? Scroll down to see!

Silk-Paneled Slip Dress

Don’t know what to wear? This endlessly versatile dress has come to the rescue. This is a wear-everywhere piece with a comfy, carefree cut that drapes like a dream. It’s made from 100% silk and is practically guaranteed to earn you the title of “best dressed” anywhere you go!

$278.00 See it!

Washable Silk Cargo Pant

We adore how an elevated cargo pant can take a look to the next level — all with an effortless ease. This cozy silk pair will work with anything from a simple cami top to a tie-front cardigan and beyond!

$198.00 See it!

A Shirt Story Long-Sleeve Shirt

This button-down top by A Shirt Story is actually upcycled from thrift shop finds, repurposing something old into something new. Wear this shirt on its own or unbuttoned as a layer over a tee or tank. It’s one size, so no need to worry about any sizing guessing games!

$195.00 See it!

Lemlem Nunu Short Plunge Dress

This dress should be the first thing you pack next time you’re readying your suitcase for a vacation! Whether you’re heading to the Caribbean or the Mediterranean, this beachy, airy cotton dress will keep you feeling elegant, comfortable and cool!

$295.00 See it!

Recycled Nylon Bandeau Halter One-Piece

For anyone looking to make a splash at the beach or pool, this one-piece swimsuit is an essential. Dive through waves confidently thanks to the adjustable straps and halter tie — or relax under the warm sun in your lounge chair!

$158.00 See it!

