Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Wedding season is the one season which never ends. Whether you’re headed to a winter wonderland-inspired ceremony or tropical beachside nuptials, there are a few things to check off your list ahead of the big day. Once you’ve secured a stunning wedding guest dress and shoes to match, you need seamless undergarments as the cherry on top. Shapewear shorts smooth skin and provide tummy control, but if you need a more lightweight option, you may want to try a seamless thong.
Simply put, a seamless thong is a foolproof bet — you can relax, knowing there’s no awkward bulges or panty lines in sight. Best of all, you can now score this 5-pack set of seamless thongs for just $15 at Amazon!
Seamless Thongs — 5-Pack
Pros
- On sale!
- No-show silhouette
- Soft as can be
Cons
- Some reviewers note these thongs may get stretchy after several washes
Get the VOENXE Seamless No Show Thongs for Women 5 Pack for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2023, but are subject to change.
These buttery-soft thongs are one of the most popular on Amazon, and reportedly feel “like wearing nothing” — much to the excitement of shoppers searching for discrete undies which make thick and pesky panty lines a thing of the past. Plus, don’t you hate when thongs cut into your skin? These lightweight intimates rely on diverse materials like sheer cotton to aid in comfort, and nylon to protect against shrinkage and the formation of lines.
Reviewers can’t help but bask in their excitement over these undies. Along with being “soft and breathable,” one shopper stated, “I suddenly felt like I was naked and touched my side to make sure I didn’t forget to put on my undies. Very weird feeling, and there is no other way to describe it than like wearing nothing, or feeling naked on the bottom.” Over 46,000 others enthusiastically agree, doling out 5-star ratings by the thousands.
While they fit like a glove when paired with formalwear, these undies can be worn daily and are available in various cute patterns. There’s one set exclusively dedicated to florals, while another incorporates a series of vibrant prints. Whether you want to spice up your intimates collection with bold new designs or stock up on solid shades to wear to a wedding, this bestselling set is an instantly iconic underwear choice — obsessed!
Get the VOENXE Seamless No Show Thongs for Women 5 Pack for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2023, but are subject to change.
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!