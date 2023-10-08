Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wedding season is the one season which never ends. Whether you’re headed to a winter wonderland-inspired ceremony or tropical beachside nuptials, there are a few things to check off your list ahead of the big day. Once you’ve secured a stunning wedding guest dress and shoes to match, you need seamless undergarments as the cherry on top. Shapewear shorts smooth skin and provide tummy control, but if you need a more lightweight option, you may want to try a seamless thong.

Simply put, a seamless thong is a foolproof bet — you can relax, knowing there’s no awkward bulges or panty lines in sight. Best of all, you can now score this 5-pack set of seamless thongs for just $15 at Amazon!

Seamless Thongs — 5-Pack When getting dressed for date night, the office or a major event, the underwear you select is vital — and a seamless thong is a safe bet! This set has snagged rave reviews from Amazon customers, is marked down to an unbeatable price right now. Pros On sale!

No-show silhouette

Soft as can be Cons Some reviewers note these thongs may get stretchy after several washes $22.09 On Sale: $14.99 You Save 32% See it!

Get the VOENXE Seamless No Show Thongs for Women 5 Pack for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

These buttery-soft thongs are one of the most popular on Amazon, and reportedly feel “like wearing nothing” — much to the excitement of shoppers searching for discrete undies which make thick and pesky panty lines a thing of the past. Plus, don’t you hate when thongs cut into your skin? These lightweight intimates rely on diverse materials like sheer cotton to aid in comfort, and nylon to protect against shrinkage and the formation of lines.

Reviewers can’t help but bask in their excitement over these undies. Along with being “soft and breathable,” one shopper stated, “I suddenly felt like I was naked and touched my side to make sure I didn’t forget to put on my undies. Very weird feeling, and there is no other way to describe it than like wearing nothing, or feeling naked on the bottom.” Over 46,000 others enthusiastically agree, doling out 5-star ratings by the thousands.

While they fit like a glove when paired with formalwear, these undies can be worn daily and are available in various cute patterns. There’s one set exclusively dedicated to florals, while another incorporates a series of vibrant prints. Whether you want to spice up your intimates collection with bold new designs or stock up on solid shades to wear to a wedding, this bestselling set is an instantly iconic underwear choice — obsessed!

