Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

10 Spring Trench Coats You’ll Love — Starting at Just $51

By
Trench coats
Amazon/Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re starting to transition into spring, there’s still plenty of time to wear all your dashing, cozy outerwear pieces. As we all know, Mother Nature is fickle — and winds can pick up at the drop of a hat. Whether you prefer billowing coats or cropped variations, a new jacket is an essential item. Right now, we’re particularly infatuated with trench coats. They can keep you dry during rainy mornings or cozy and warm during an evening draft. Are you looking for a fresh trench for the spring transition? We’re here to help!

Related: 13 Transitional Dresses That Are Universally Flattering

From belted designs to long versions, there’s surely a trench coat that will mesh well with your aesthetic — and won’t break the bank in the process! We rounded up numerous spring trench coats starting at just $51 to elevate your closet — read on to see our picks!

Chrisuno Women’s Double Breasted Trench Coat

Chrisuno Women's Double Breasted Trench Coat
Amazon

This trench coat is water-repellent and windproof for a garment that can withstand all of the elements — was $60, now just $51!

See it!

CREATMO US Women’s Double-Breasted Trench Coat

CREATMO US Women's Trench Coat Double-Breasted
Amazon

For a traditional style that won’t drain your account, grab this double-breasted trench coat— was $70, now just $59!

See it!

Makkrom Women’s Double Breasted Long Trench Coat 

Makkrom Women's Double Breasted Long Trench Coat
Amazon

If you fancy longer coats, this trench coat will be right up your alley — just $73!

See it!

VERO MODA Chloe Trench Coat

VERO MODA Chloe Trench Coat
Nordstrom

This trench coat has a work-to-weekend vibe that shoppers adore — just $99!

See it!

Related: 10 Chic Tops That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather

Levi’s Belted Long Trench Coat

Levi's Belted Long Trench Coat
Nordstrom

Levi’s is an American heritage brand known for its quality, and you’ll love this belted trench coat that’s both durable and stylish — was $200, now just $150!

See it!

Michael Michael Kors Grommet Belted Trench Coat

Micheal Michael Kors Grommet Belted Trench Coat
Saks Fifth Avenue

Don’t grommets make a piece feel edgier? This belted trench coat uses them and it will toughen up your ensemble — was $495, now just $347!

See it!

Via Spiga Water Repellent Cotton Blend Trench Coat

Via Spiga Water Repellent Cotton Blend Trench Coat
Nordstrom

Cotton is a breathable, sturdy fabric that has many uses. This trench coat uses the material for a water-repellent alternative that will keep you nice and dry — was $220, now just $150!

See it!

TWP Last Night Cotton-Blend Trench Coat

TWP Last Night Cotton-Blend Trench Coat
Saks Fifth Avenue

This cotton-blend trench coat is super chic and long — perfect for a cold spring morning — was $895, now just $627!

See it!

Avec Les Filles Drape Trench Coat

Avec Les Filles Drape Trench Coat
Nordstrom

For those who want a fashion-forward and modern take on the tried-and-true trend, this drape trench coat has sharp shoulders and a cropped fit — just $149!

See it!

The Drop Women’s Noa Trench Coat

The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
Amazon

Throw on this trench coat for a neutral style that pairs well with everything in your closet — just $100!

See it!

Related: 17 Outerwear Upgrades That Will Carry You Until May

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Apple Airpods Are on Sale Under $100 Today! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!