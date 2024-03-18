10 Spring Trench Coats You’ll Love — Starting at Just $51

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re starting to transition into spring, there’s still plenty of time to wear all your dashing, cozy outerwear pieces. As we all know, Mother Nature is fickle — and winds can pick up at the drop of a hat. Whether you prefer billowing coats or cropped variations, a new jacket is an essential item. Right now, we’re particularly infatuated with trench coats. They can keep you dry during rainy mornings or cozy and warm during an evening draft. Are you looking for a fresh trench for the spring transition? We’re here to help!

From belted designs to long versions, there’s surely a trench coat that will mesh well with your aesthetic — and won’t break the bank in the process! We rounded up numerous spring trench coats starting at just $51 to elevate your closet — read on to see our picks!

Chrisuno Women’s Double Breasted Trench Coat

This trench coat is water-repellent and windproof for a garment that can withstand all of the elements — was $60, now just $51!

CREATMO US Women’s Double-Breasted Trench Coat

For a traditional style that won’t drain your account, grab this double-breasted trench coat— was $70, now just $59!

Makkrom Women’s Double Breasted Long Trench Coat

If you fancy longer coats, this trench coat will be right up your alley — just $73!

VERO MODA Chloe Trench Coat

This trench coat has a work-to-weekend vibe that shoppers adore — just $99!

Levi’s Belted Long Trench Coat

Levi’s is an American heritage brand known for its quality, and you’ll love this belted trench coat that’s both durable and stylish — was $200, now just $150!

Michael Michael Kors Grommet Belted Trench Coat

Don’t grommets make a piece feel edgier? This belted trench coat uses them and it will toughen up your ensemble — was $495, now just $347!

Via Spiga Water Repellent Cotton Blend Trench Coat

Cotton is a breathable, sturdy fabric that has many uses. This trench coat uses the material for a water-repellent alternative that will keep you nice and dry — was $220, now just $150!

TWP Last Night Cotton-Blend Trench Coat

This cotton-blend trench coat is super chic and long — perfect for a cold spring morning — was $895, now just $627!

Avec Les Filles Drape Trench Coat

For those who want a fashion-forward and modern take on the tried-and-true trend, this drape trench coat has sharp shoulders and a cropped fit — just $149!

The Drop Women’s Noa Trench Coat

Throw on this trench coat for a neutral style that pairs well with everything in your closet — just $100!