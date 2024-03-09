Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Trench coats are impossibly cool, no matter what situation you wear them in. They aren’t just for detectives anymore, that’s for sure. All joking aside, they’re always great to pair with an outfit to up your luxury quotient. They’re also always great to wear to work or formal occasions, because they’re always a serve. And if you’ve been looking for one to add to your wardrobe, we’ve found the perfect trench coat that won’t cost an entire paycheck, but it’ll definitely look like it did.

You’re going to want to make a trip to Walmart to get the Free Assembly Modern Trench Coat, which is an unbelievable $49 at Walmart. Yes, you read that right. That isn’t even a sale price. It’s always that affordable. And it looks like you spent hundreds on it, as you can see in the photo. It comes in multiple sizes, it’s chic, and it might very well become your new favorite coat going forward.

Get the Free Assembly Modern Trench Coat for just $49 at Walmart!

This polished coat has a double-breasted silhouette that you can toss in a machine and wash if it gets dirty, and it’s made of 100% cotton. That makes it a great option for wearing mid-season and for keeping warm when you don’t need a huge, massive puffer coat to keep you comfortable. Plus, its two-toned look is just as unique as you are.

For just under $50, you won’t find another similar coat anywhere out there, especially one of this caliber. And if you want something classic to rock with all your spring outfits that you don’t have to keep putting up in your closet when the weather changes, this is what you’ll wanna get. It’ll keep you warm with lightweight fabric and cool when you need it the most. And you’ll look like you just stepped out of a ’50s detective movie. So that’s a big plus.