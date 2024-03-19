Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

White sneakers are a cornerstone of your spring and summer wardrobe. Think about it: If you’re unsure of what shoes to wear, 99% of the time you can throw on a pair of white sneaks to complete your outfit. Once the weather starts to warm up, I wear my white sneakers more than any other footwear, and I find myself running through pairs much faster than other shoes.

In the past, I’ve bought white sneakers from trendy brands… which isn’t always the best idea. Sure, they look crisp and stylish, but many have lacked the support my flat arches need. After marathon days, I often find myself hobbling home because my feet are so sore. This year I’m shopping smarter, not harder by prioritizing sneaks that not only offer plenty of arch support, but also look just as fresh as the designer offerings. After perusing through Amazon’s bestsellers, there’s only one shoe that meets (and exceeds) my standards: the Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Time Off Sneakers.

Get the Dr. Scholl's Women's Time Off Sneakers for just $70 (originally $100) at Amazon!

Who knew Dr. Scholl’s actually made cute shoes? I sure didn’t, but there’s no denying that these sneakers are stylish — and that’s not the only thing these have going for them. In true Dr. Scholl’s fashion, the Time Off Sneakers prioritize comfort and support with their anatomical cushioning which keeps your feet in the most natural position to ward off aches and pains — even if you’re out walking from sunrise to sunset. This feature, paired with the lightweight rubber outsole, makes them easy-going on joints too.

Functionality aside, the design itself is so sleek. People will be surprised when they ask what shoes you’re wearing and you respond with “Dr. Scholl’s.” Made from nearly all recycled materials (including plastic bottles!), the faux-leather exterior repels water and odors — a.k.a. you won’t need to constantly clean them to keep them looking pristine.

With all of the features, these shoes almost sound too good to be true. I even sifted through hundreds of reviews, and customers only have positive things to say about the sneaks. “These shoes are a game-changer,” one person raves. “Not only are they incredibly comfortable with their memory foam insoles, but they also provide excellent support for my feet, making them perfect for long walks or days on my feet. The stylish design is a bonus, easily pairing with any outfit for a casual yet put-together look. Plus, they’re durable and hold up well over time. I highly recommend these sneakers to anyone looking for both style and comfort in their footwear.”

Honestly, I might pick up two pairs since they’re currently on sale. (It’s always a good idea to have a backup!) If you’re looking for fashionable sneakers that can keep up with your mileage, there’s truly no better option than the Time Off Sneakers. Trust me, your feet will thank you for purchasing them.

