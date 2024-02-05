Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As Dua Lipa prepares for the release of her third studio album later this year, she’s been ushering in a new look. After the singer dropped her latest single “Houdini” in December, she unveiled her fresh burgundy hair and has since been sporting dark, edgy outfits. One thing’s for sure — this era is shaping out to be one of her most iconic yet.

Even on the days when she’s not walking the red carpet, Lipa has been stepping out on theme. Last week, she was spotted in Los Angeles ahead of the Grammy Awards with her new love interest, British actor Callum Turner. She kept her outfit relatively low key for the date with a white tank top, straight jeans and an oversized black purse… but her shoes added a bit of signature spice. Playing up the ballet trend — but with her own spin — she wore a pair of $895 Alaia Fishnet Ballet Flats. The luxe black slippers feature a sheer fishnet exterior with a leather buckle strap, giving the coquette-ish style a cool girl edge.

Frankly, I was smitten from the first look, but like many people, $895 is way out of my budget. So, I did some internet sleuthing and came across a strikingly similar pair on Amazon that’s over 90% cheaper than the original. Talk about an immediate add to cart!

The Gerulata Mesh Ballet Flats feature a delicate rounded toe, mesh upper design and are crafted with a cushiony insole for extra support. The classic ballet flat silhouette has made a major comeback in recent months thanks to the balletcore and girlie fashion trends. Although many similar slip-ons keep things sleek and modest, this style appeals to a wider range of people. With the patent leather buckle and rich black hue, these flats are so much cooler than the plain designs which have dominated the trend.

Along with black, the flats — which are malleable and made with a soft fishnet material — also come in white and a fiery crimson. Regardless of the color your choose (I’m personally going for red), they will look great for any event, whether you’re planning a romantic date night or are wandering around your local city. I also appreciate how versatile the shoes are. You can take a note from Lipa and pair them with jeans and a tank, or dress them up with a skater dress or skirt for an elevated aesthetic.

Catch these before they’re gone (Houdini!), as I’m sure they will off the virtual shelves.

Get the Gerulata Mesh Ballet Flats for just $60 at Amazon!

