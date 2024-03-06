Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Kourtney Kardashian just proved ballet flats are a 2024 fashion obsession that’s here to stay!

Trialing the trend that many are dubbing the footwear fad of the year, Kardashian was spotted wearing mesh ballet flats while on a trip to Australia on Thursday, February 29. And naturally, the edgy, black mesh shoe just so happens to fit perfectly with the Poosh founder’s punk rock aesthetic.

Though Kardashian wore hers casually with a baggy pair of jeans, a hoodie and rectangle frame sunglasses, they can also be dressed up with a sleek LBD, a slip skirt or even trousers. Want to give the style a try for yourself? You’re in the right place! Her designer pair — by way of Alaïa, the luxe French label responsible for the silhouette’s resurgence — is pricey, coming in at over $700. But we found a fantastic lookalike for just $60 on Amazon — read on for the scoop!

Get the Voleece Mesh Ballet Flats for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Providing a more casually-cool take on the balletcore aesthetic, the Voleece mesh ballet flats are the perfect transitional shoe for spring to summer. They feature a cushioned sole that will keep your feet supported and a buckle strap on top, which holds your feet in place. Given their mesh material, these shoes are sure to keep your feet cool and sweat-free on warm days.

Choose from four chic shades: black, red, white and beige, depending on your vibe. The red and black versions of the shoe most closely resemble Kardashian’s rocker style, while the white and beige hues are a more laid-back version of the trend. The latter will pair perfectly bright pastel dresses or wide-leg trousers for work.

Try out an elevated version of ballet flats with this Kourtney Kardashian-approved style for just $60 on Amazon. Happy shopping, ladies!

See it: Voleece Mesh Ballet Flats for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

