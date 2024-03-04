Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Busy mornings? Kourtney Kardashian has Us covered!
Kardashian just revealed on her lifestyle platform, Poosh, the “current favorite” makeup products she uses in her quick, two-minute makeup routine. As the busy mom says in the post, this makeup routine is great for new parents, Zoom calls or those mornings when you’ve simply run out of time. She first starts out with a simple skincare routine followed by a gua sha moment, likely with the Sacheu Stainless Steel Gua Sha (a favorite of hers).
Then, it’s time for the simple natural makeup routine. I’d have to agree with Kardashian here — when I only have a few minutes to get ready, concealer is something I just can’t go without. She uses both the Kosas Revealer Concealer, which she spot applies, presumably to brighten up the under eyes and cover dark spots or blemishes.
Brows are another thing she simply can’t go without addressing. She said she’s “obsessed” with the Kosas Air Brow Tinted Gel, which can instantly provide brows with a quick shape and fill. After finishing the brow area, she’ll curl her lashes with the Surratt Relevee Lash Curler — also a favorite of her sister, Kim. To give her lashes some length, she then applies the Kylash Volume Mascara, from Kylie Cosmetics (of course).
The last step in her routine is a quick swipe of lip treatment or lip gloss. She loves U Beauty’s Plasma Lip Compound, likely due to how hydrating it is on the lips. In her routine, it states she’ll either use the clear version or a warm beige color, Fawn. If she’s just feeling like it’s a gloss day, she’ll opt for the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butter.
In true Kourtney style, this routine gives a simple, healthy natural aesthetic in a snap. Read on to shop!
Kosas Revealer Concealer
Kosas Air Brow Tinted Gel
Surratt Relevee Lash Curler
Kylash Volume Mascara
U Beauty Plasma Lip Compound
U Beauty Plasma Lip Compound in Fawn
Kylie Cosmetics Skin Lip Butter