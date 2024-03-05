Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hailey Bieber is the queen of tackling trends. Earlier this year, she nailed the mob wife aesthetic, and now she’s taking on spring’s obsession with everything “eclectic grandpa.”

Bieber decided to debut her take on the trend while attending a church service on Wednesday, February 28 in Los Angeles with hubby Justin Bieber. If you’ve been iffy about embracing this style, take a page from Bieber’s book. She paired baggy jeans, a pair of loafers and ’70s-style sunglasses with a preppy statement sweater, making the masculine vibe ultra-chic. And while her knit pick from Loewe rings in at $2,100, you can snag her style with this sweater that’s a little more practical in terms of price (and color — as the Rhode founder’s neon moment may be too much for most shoppers).

Get the Btfbm Argyle Oversized Plaid Crew Neck Knit Sweater for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Nicole Kidman’s Elegant Coat Is Perfect for Spring — Get the Look for Less We’ve finally made it, folks: Transitional weather season is upon Us. If you’re not sure what to wear, you’re not alone — since it oscillates from chilly to warm and windy to sunny, it’s hard to pick the correct outfit (if there even is a “correct outfit” at this time of year). But there’s one […]

The oversized argyle sweater from Btfbm allows you to recreate the supermodel’s version of eclectic grandpa, while still adding a functional piece to your wardrobe. It still boasts the preppy, argyle print, but comes in other color schemes that are easy to wear with the rest of your wardrobe. From army green and white to sky blue and cream and a gray and black number, this sweater can be paired with the remainder of your closet — even if the eclectic grandpa fad fades fast.

The sweater can be worn casually with a pair of jeans and loafers or even a pair of leggings. But it can also be dressed up by teaming it with sleek heels and jewelry for dinner out with friends — or high-waisted trousers for an elegant office look. No matter where you wear it, count on it to be comfortable, as it’s made of a knit acrylic, polyester and polyamide fabric — making it soft, cozy, durable and easily machine washable.

Related: We Found a $30 Cardigan Similar to Blake Lively’s $1,100 Chanel Piece If spending $1,100 on a sweater sounds a little wild to you, you’re not alone; after all, what could be so special about a sweater? But when Blake Lively rocked a vibrant red Chanel cardigan sweater, we found ourselves backtracking a bit… as much as we don’t want to admit it, many of Us found […]

If you’ve been looking for a way to incorporate the eclectic grandpa trend into your wardrobe like Bieber did, the Btfbm argyle sweater is the perfect place to start. It’s $41 on Amazon, but you can even shop it on sale right now 20% off when you apply the coupon!

See it: the Btfbm Argyle Oversized Plaid Crew Neck Knit Sweater for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other fashionable sweater finds below: