Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If spending $1,100 on a sweater sounds a little wild to you, you’re not alone; after all, what could be so special about a sweater? But when Blake Lively rocked a vibrant red Chanel cardigan sweater, we found ourselves backtracking a bit… as much as we don’t want to admit it, many of Us found ourselves thinking “I want that too!” Well, we want the look, but definitely not the four-digit price tag!

The sweater she wore has the designer label, of course, but is actually very simple — so we scoured the internet to find an alternative that’s even a quarter of the price. Call it luck or call it fate, but we found a lookalike cardigan that costs 2.8% of Blake’s Chanel one — we’re serious! For $30 bucks, you can walk around looking like you just shelled out a month’s worth of rent on a cardigan (if that’s the look you’re going for). Plus, now that it’s nearly spring, bright-colored cardigans are totally in!

Get the Eanuer Open Front V-Neck Cardigan for $30 (originally $33) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

This cardigan is made with a curated blend of materials, yielding a stretchy, soft, breathable sweater that you’ll want to wear with everything. And you definitely won’t be overheating in this sweater; since it’s ultra-lightweight, you can wear it on warm spring days and for breezy summer ones. The loose fit and hip length give you the comfort level and style only a cardigan sweater can provide!

It has an open front, two front pockets, buttons going all the way up and a V-neck design, perfect for pairing with tank tops and thin crew-neck T-shirts. We love the look of this sweater worn unbuttoned with baggy jeans, a white tank top and some casual sneakers, but you can dress it up or down as you please! For a fancy office attire flair, try styling it with a blouse tucked into dress pants and a pair of heels or flats. So classy! And if you aren’t sold on the versatility yet, know that you can even wear this sweater as loungewear around the house.

Related: This Boho Jumpsuit Looks Just Like Free People, But Is $100 Cheaper Who doesn’t love Free People? The bohemian style, warm colors and eclectic patterns are oh-so alluring — except for the fact that most items, including the basics, fall in the three-digit price category. If you love the chic, laid-back Free People flair but don’t want to drain your bank account, you’re in good company! Lucky […]

But we know — red isn’t for everyone. If you love Blake Lively and the design of the cardigan, but red just isn’t your shade, there are 12 different hues to choose from, all with the same design. Hooray! The only bothersome thing to note about this cardigan is that it requires hand washing, so keep that in mind when laundry day rolls around!

When we really look at it, the most pronounced difference between this one and Blake’s — aside from the brand and luxe materials — is the color of the buttons… and $1,070 bucks. Seems like a no-brainer to Us!

See it: Get the Eanuer Open Front V-Neck Cardigan for $30 (originally $33) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? Shop other red cardigan sweaters on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!