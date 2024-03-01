Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the weather starting to shift, we’re sure you’ve begun planning what you’ll wear this spring. Outside of flouncy, breezy moments that call for plenty of sun, chances are, you’ll need a few sweaters to help you get by during the transition. We found a short, ruffle-sleeve sweater that you’ll want to wear in any season — and it’s just $30 at Amazon!

The Saodimallsu Women’s Short Sleeve Sweater is the perfect mid-weight option to add to your closet for the upcoming spring transition because it’ll keep you warm without making you overheat. It features a light knit fabric that’s breathable and cozy enough for anything. Although this sweater is machine washable, the brand recommends tossing it into a laundry bag before throwing it into cold water.

This sweater has a breezy yet midweight feel that makes it a great option for those looking to transition into spring easily.

This sweater has a breezy yet midweight feel that makes it a great option for those looking to transition into spring easily. For outfit ideas, you could rock this sweater with jeans and sneakers for a sporty, casual vibe. Or, you could wear it with a skirt and booties for a slightly elevated look if the occasion calls for it! Further, this ruffled-sleeve sweater comes in 10 colors and has an S to XL size range.

While discussing and gushing over this easy sweater, one Amazon reviewer said, “I found this gem on here, and it has become a staple in my wardrobe! This sweater is so versatile and cute. True to size. I ordered a small one, and it fits perfectly. The quality is great. It’s thick/durable/soft, and SO FLATTERING! I need one in every color possible.”

Another Amazon shopper noted, “This shirt is better quality than expected. It’s a heavier-weight top that looks more expensive than it is. I paid it with high-waisted trousers for work, and it looks extremely chic & elegant.”

When the seasons begin to transition, deciding what to wear requires wearing a removable warm layer over a neutral layer — this sweater serves as a warm and cool option. We’re sure you’ll love this sweater and will be able to create many spring looks with it!

