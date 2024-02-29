This Affordable Puff Sleeve Sweater Has the Chicest Cut

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you wear a lot of sweaters, you already know how they all look the same in many ways. Sure, some have contrast stitching and others mock necks or fun designs, but in the end there are limited ways you can dress up a sweater – at least, that’s what we thought up until today.

The Saodimallsu Puff Sleeve Sweater is just $25 at Amazon, and it has the chicest cut we’ve seen on a sweater for a very long time. There’s no gimmickry here, no asymmetrical hem, or anything you have to do to the sweater yourself. No, it’s just a great idea that looks super cute, and it should be on more sweaters, if you ask us. Buy this and you’re about to be in for endless compliments.

Get the Saodimallsu Puff Sleeve Sweater at Amazon for $25! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

This puff sleeve sweater has the silhouette of the women’s school uniforms from Revolutionary Girl Utena’s Ohtori Academy. Basically I mean there’s a fun, diamond-shaped opening in the hemline at the bottom of the sweater, and paired with the puffy sleeves and the right skirt, you’ll look look like Wakaba Shinohara in no time. Or you’ll just look like someone who knows how to style a unique sweater. There aren’t a lot of looks like this one floating around like this one right now, after all.

Paired with the unique hemline is a V-neck and light ribbed stitching, though the split hem is really the spotlight here. Plus, it comes in four colors: beige, black, sky blue, and white – why not get one of every color you’re interested in? For $25, it’s a sound investment. This is the type of sweater you’ll wear again and again and then some, after all, and it’s far cheaper than several of the other picks on Amazon’s storefront.

If you want a lightweight and unique-looking sweater, this is not one to miss. Be sure to grab yours before they sell out – and cherish the last few minutes of the gray area between winter and spring a little longer by staying warm!

