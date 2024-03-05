Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’ve finally made it, folks: Transitional weather season is upon Us. If you’re not sure what to wear, you’re not alone — since it oscillates from chilly to warm and windy to sunny, it’s hard to pick the correct outfit (if there even is a “correct outfit” at this time of year). But there’s one thing we know we’ll need for certain: a coat, of course! Nicole Kidman has set the coat bar pretty high, though — she’s been trendsetting with an ultra-chic beige coat on the set of Babygirl, an upcoming “erotic thriller” from cult film studio A24. Naturally, we want the look!

In our pursuit of finding Nicole Kidman’s exact coat, we came across five strikingly similar varieties on Amazon — they’re all beige, wool or felt, knee-length and have well-defined lapels. Some even have a tie belt! All you need to complete the look is a matching bag and you’ll be good to go. (And who knows, you might even be mistaken for Kidman herself!) See the five lookalike coats below — and shop now!

Allegra K Belted Single Breasted Coat Price: $69 $83 Description Allegra K is one of our favorite Amazon brands, and this streamlined garment is precisely why we're obsessed!