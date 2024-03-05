Your account
Nicole Kidman’s Elegant Coat Is Perfect for Spring — Get the Look for Less

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: Nicole Kidman attends Prime Video's "Expats" New York Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on January 21, 2024 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

We’ve finally made it, folks: Transitional weather season is upon Us. If you’re not sure what to wear, you’re not alone — since it oscillates from chilly to warm and windy to sunny, it’s hard to pick the correct outfit (if there even is a “correct outfit” at this time of year). But there’s one thing we know we’ll need for certain: a coat, of course! Nicole Kidman has set the coat bar pretty high, though — she’s been trendsetting with an ultra-chic beige coat on the set of Babygirl, an upcoming “erotic thriller” from cult film studio A24. Naturally, we want the look!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 28: Nicole Kidman is seen on set of her new movie in midtown on February 28, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

In our pursuit of finding Nicole Kidman’s exact coat, we came across five strikingly similar varieties on Amazon — they’re all beige, wool or felt, knee-length and have well-defined lapels. Some even have a tie belt! All you need to complete the look is a matching bag and you’ll be good to go. (And who knows, you might even be mistaken for Kidman herself!) See the five lookalike coats below — and shop now!

Yidarer Mid-Long Coat Notch Lapel Trench Coat

$58
  • Description

One savvy shopper claims this garment is a "fabulous coat for the price." 

Tahari Ella Lightweight Wrap Coat with Tie Belt
You save: 56%

$140$320
  • Description

There's just something about a coat with a belt that exudes elegance!

Anrabess Long Sleeve Lapel Classy Cashmere Coat
You save: 44%

$50$90
  • Description

Get the cashmere look for way, way less!

Hooever Casual Notch Lapel Peacoat
You save: 25%

$60$80
  • Description

Think of how effortlessly chic this coat will look with jeans and a designer (or designer lookalike) bag!

Allegra K Belted Single Breasted Coat
You save: 17%

$69$83
  • Description

Allegra K is one of our favorite Amazon brands, and this streamlined garment is precisely why we're obsessed!

