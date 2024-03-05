Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We’ve finally made it, folks: Transitional weather season is upon Us. If you’re not sure what to wear, you’re not alone — since it oscillates from chilly to warm and windy to sunny, it’s hard to pick the correct outfit (if there even is a “correct outfit” at this time of year). But there’s one thing we know we’ll need for certain: a coat, of course! Nicole Kidman has set the coat bar pretty high, though — she’s been trendsetting with an ultra-chic beige coat on the set of Babygirl, an upcoming “erotic thriller” from cult film studio A24. Naturally, we want the look!
In our pursuit of finding Nicole Kidman’s exact coat, we came across five strikingly similar varieties on Amazon — they’re all beige, wool or felt, knee-length and have well-defined lapels. Some even have a tie belt! All you need to complete the look is a matching bag and you’ll be good to go. (And who knows, you might even be mistaken for Kidman herself!) See the five lookalike coats below — and shop now!
Yidarer Mid-Long Coat Notch Lapel Trench Coat
One savvy shopper claims this garment is a "fabulous coat for the price."
Tahari Ella Lightweight Wrap Coat with Tie Belt
There's just something about a coat with a belt that exudes elegance!
Anrabess Long Sleeve Lapel Classy Cashmere Coat
Get the cashmere look for way, way less!
Hooever Casual Notch Lapel Peacoat
Think of how effortlessly chic this coat will look with jeans and a designer (or designer lookalike) bag!
Allegra K Belted Single Breasted Coat
